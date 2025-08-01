'It's the Same Drama': Michelle Obama Compares ESPN to 'Real Housewives'

First Ladies — they’re just like us!

While talking with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on her “IMO” podcast, Michelle Obama shockingly divulged her love for everything Bravo and Real Housewives.

Despite being a fan of reality TV, the former first lady explained how similar ESPN is to Real Housewives. The comparison came forth after Obama dished that she and her husband, Barack Obama, bicker about the parallels when deciding what to watch together.