'It's the Same Drama': Michelle Obama Compares ESPN to 'Real Housewives'
First Ladies — they’re just like us!
While talking with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on her “IMO” podcast, Michelle Obama shockingly divulged her love for everything Bravo and Real Housewives.
Despite being a fan of reality TV, the former first lady explained how similar ESPN is to Real Housewives. The comparison came forth after Obama dished that she and her husband, Barack Obama, bicker about the parallels when deciding what to watch together.
'It's the Same Drama'
“They razz me about my love for reality TV and the Real Housewives,” she said of Barack’s opinion of her preferences. “I watch it all. They think that sports is better reality TV.”
“There’s drama in sports,” Michelle continued. “If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other, and they don’t get along.”
'It's Just Sociological Drama'
The 61-year-old spoke about sports analyst Stephen A. Smith and his animated commentary, saying, “He’s just like every other talk show host,” adding, “So that’s why I’m like, ‘What’s the difference?’ It’s just sociological drama.”
Michelle pointed out how both professional athletes and longtime reality stars have years-long feuds with others in their industries, making them even more similar.
“The fact that people, over seasons of working together, still can’t get along — they still have the same arguments, ya know? And it’s not just women, but this happens in sports too,” she said. “I find it fascinating!”
- Jon Hamm, Rihanna & More! All Of The Hollywood Stars Who Cannot Get Enough Of 'The Real Housewives': Photos
- Meghan Markle Says She Was A 'Real Housewives' Fan Before Her Life 'Had Its Own Level Of Drama'
- Gizelle Bryant Admits Shading 'RHOP' Frenemy Karen Huger Is 'Funny,' But She 'Appreciates' Their Relationship
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Michelle Obama Watches Reality TV to 'Turn Off'
In April, Michelle joined Sophia Bush on her "Work in Progress" podcast, where she discussed how she decides what to watch on television based on what can help her to unwind, detach and “turn off.”
The former first lady explained how she also “love[s] the dating shows,” adding, “I don’t agree with them all, but you know, I love to watch.”
Michelle said she primarily watches dating shows, especially Love Island, with her two daughters, Malia and Sasha. She noted how she’s just as “amused at their feedback and commentary” as she is by “what’s going on” in the show.
Barack Obama 'Likes Death and Darkness'
Apart from reality TV, Michelle gave honorable mentions to other shows she enjoys, including Running Point, Nobody Wants This, Shrinking and Ted Lasso.
Although she likes romantic and relatable dramas, Michelle shared how Barack opts for the complete opposite, saying, “He likes death and darkness.”