Michelle Obama's Subtle Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize Jab Has Hillary Clinton in Stitches
June 19 2026, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET
At the opening ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center, Michelle Obama took a subtle jab at President Donald Trump, which left Hillary Clinton laughing.
She praised her husband, former President Barack Obama, and seemingly called out Donald for not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.
Michelle Obama Subtly Took a Dig at Donald Trump
She detailed the pressure Barack had felt during his tenure and having to go through life's challenges publicly.
The former first lady did not take any names but rather changed her tone while listing Barack's achievements — especially when mentioning his Peace Prize — a clear nod to Donald's attempts while publicly complaining about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.
She said, "You [Obama] were doing the people’s work, rescuing our economy, expanding healthcare, ending a war, ordering the bin Laden raid, saving an auto industry, winning a peace prize."
This left Hillary and the audience in stitches. She then leaned over and whispered something to her husband, Bill Clinton.
Donald Trump Said Barack Obama Got a Nobel Peace Prize for 'Doing Nothing'
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Social media users absolutely loved this moment as it went viral within minutes. A user wrote on X, "OMG TRUMP IS GOING TO S--- HIMSELF. Michelle Obama just got even with Trump by honoring all his achievements, INCLUDING WINNING A NOBEL PEACE PRIZE. This is absolutely epic."
Donald previously commented on Barack's Peace Prize win, saying he got the award for "doing nothing" and "destroying our country."
Donald Trump Was Given the Nobel Peace Prize by Maria Corina Machado
Donald had long eyed the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. According to The Guardian, Donald said, "If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel prize given to me in 10 seconds."
He had even written a letter claiming he was snubbed from getting the prize. The president later received the prize, but from Venezuela’s María Corina Machado.
However, María Corina ended up giving her Peace Prize to Donald, and he accepted it.
Donald wrote on Truth Social, thanking María Corina, "It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!"