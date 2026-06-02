Michelle Obama Has Surprising Take on Being a Housewife as Former First Lady Reveals the Only Reality Show She'd Ever Join
June 2 2026, Updated 12:26 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama revealed there's only one reality TV show she'd ever consider joining: The Traitors.
"I've thought about Traitors," Obama, 62, said during the Monday, June 1, appearance on the "Lemme Say This" podcast. "I think I would want to be a 'faithful.'"
Michelle Obama Can See Herself on 'The Traitors'
The Traitors is a murder-mystery style competition series that begins with a group of celebrity contestants entering a castle as "faithfuls."
The first night of the game, a select few are secretly chosen to be "traitors" who "murder" the "faithfuls" one by one while the "faithfuls" work together to try and identify and banish the "traitors" before the end of the game.
The former FLOTUS said she wanted to be the person to "find the 'traitor.'"
"Do you think I'm more of a 'traitor?'" she jokingly asked co-hosts Hunter Harris and Peyton Dix.
Michelle Obama Has Questions for 'Real Housewives' Stars
While Obama could see herself banishing "traitors" from the castle, she admitted she couldn't survive on the Real Housewives franchise.
"If I'm going to be there, I'd want to be there for the reunions only," she admitted. "I have questions. It's like, why are we always here? Why can't we work this stuff out? Ladies, come on now, we're grown."
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Michelle Obama 'Educates' Husband Barack Obama About Reality TV
The attorney is candid about her love for reality TV and has joked in the past that she likes to "educate" her husband, Barack Obama, about the subject matter.
"The truth is that they razz me about my love of reality TV and the Real Housewives. I watch it all — all of it," she revealed during a July 2025 episode of her "IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson" podcast.
Michelle Obama Called Reality TV a 'Sociological Study'
The Becoming author explained reality TV is like a "sociological study," similar to sports.
"There's drama in sports. If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta. You know? It’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other, and they don’t get along," she explained.
Michelle continued, "I'm like, 'What's the difference?’ It's just sociological drama. The fact that people over seasons of working together still can’t get along, they still have the same arguments — and it’s not just women, but this happens in sports, too."