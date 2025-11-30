Obamawear! Former First Lady Michelle Obama Planning on Launching New Fashion Line Inspired by 1980s-Style 'Female Power-Dressing'

Article continues below advertisement

Forget Obamacare – Michelle Obama is set to release a range of "Obamawear," OK! can reveal. The former first lady, who has just released her style book The Look, is said to have used the tome as a "soft launch" ahead of her real plan when it comes to clothes – making millions from her own fashion line.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama recently released a new book about fashion.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders say the 61-year-old is intent on making her USP selling threads inspired by the power-dressing female movie and fashion icons of the 1980s and 1990s as she believes there is a fortune to be made resurrecting bold shoulder pads and oversized tailoring. Sources close to Obama say she is developing a clothing range for women that draws on the distinct office attire worn by Melanie Griffith and Sigourney Weaver in the likes of the 1988 film Working Girl, as well as the high-flying executive Robin Givens played in Boomerang – Eddie Murphy's 1992 movie, hailed as groundbreaking for being the first mainstream "Black rom-com." Obama is said to believe their signature looks – marked by strong silhouettes, wide lapels, and gently flowing lines – are primed to return in force, giving women "the confidence to walk into any room and own it," a source familiar with the project said. "Michelle thinks the world is ready for a revival of female power-dressing," said one insider with knowledge of Obama's plans. "She's talking about big-shouldered blazers, loose-fitting trousers, office-ready dresses – styles that made characters like Tess McGill in Working Girl and Jacqueline Broyer in Boomerang memorable cultural figures.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former first lady is reportedly working on a fashion line.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"She sees this as more than nostalgia; it's about empowering women to feel both comfortable and commanding at work. She really believes the line could make millions." Since leaving the East Wing behind, Obama has stayed busy by publishing best-selling books, founding a Netflix-anchored production company and broadening her legacy through influential youth education programs. Her latest publication, The Look, delves deeply into what she calls the "soft power of fashion." She has spoken candidly about how her style choices shaped her public image and helped amplify her voice. Obama says in her book: "What I wore was important… people looked forward to the outfits, and once I got their attention, they listened to what I had to say."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star's approach to fashion has always been about balancing statement-making style with approachability and comfort.