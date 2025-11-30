Obamawear! Former First Lady Michelle Obama Planning on Launching New Fashion Line Inspired by 1980s-Style 'Female Power-Dressing'
Nov. 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Forget Obamacare – Michelle Obama is set to release a range of "Obamawear," OK! can reveal.
The former first lady, who has just released her style book The Look, is said to have used the tome as a "soft launch" ahead of her real plan when it comes to clothes – making millions from her own fashion line.
Insiders say the 61-year-old is intent on making her USP selling threads inspired by the power-dressing female movie and fashion icons of the 1980s and 1990s as she believes there is a fortune to be made resurrecting bold shoulder pads and oversized tailoring.
Sources close to Obama say she is developing a clothing range for women that draws on the distinct office attire worn by Melanie Griffith and Sigourney Weaver in the likes of the 1988 film Working Girl, as well as the high-flying executive Robin Givens played in Boomerang – Eddie Murphy's 1992 movie, hailed as groundbreaking for being the first mainstream "Black rom-com."
Obama is said to believe their signature looks – marked by strong silhouettes, wide lapels, and gently flowing lines – are primed to return in force, giving women "the confidence to walk into any room and own it," a source familiar with the project said.
"Michelle thinks the world is ready for a revival of female power-dressing," said one insider with knowledge of Obama's plans. "She's talking about big-shouldered blazers, loose-fitting trousers, office-ready dresses – styles that made characters like Tess McGill in Working Girl and Jacqueline Broyer in Boomerang memorable cultural figures.
- First Lady Fashion: What It's Like Dressing Dr. Jill Biden, How Her Style Became 'Accessible, Real And Relatable'
- Bye, American! Melania Trump Disses U.S. Designers As She Exits D.C. With $75K Hermès Birkin Bag: See Photos
- Jessica Simpson Rocks Edgy Outfit With Cutouts, Insists She Doesn't Let People's Criticism 'Get The Best Of Me': Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She sees this as more than nostalgia; it's about empowering women to feel both comfortable and commanding at work. She really believes the line could make millions."
Since leaving the East Wing behind, Obama has stayed busy by publishing best-selling books, founding a Netflix-anchored production company and broadening her legacy through influential youth education programs.
Her latest publication, The Look, delves deeply into what she calls the "soft power of fashion."
She has spoken candidly about how her style choices shaped her public image and helped amplify her voice.
Obama says in her book: "What I wore was important… people looked forward to the outfits, and once I got their attention, they listened to what I had to say."
Her planned label is expected to reflect the same strategic approach she once brought to the White House wardrobe. During her years as first lady, she became known for supporting American designers and emerging talent, frequently citing her choices as a way to mentor and promote others in the fashion industry.
A source said: "Michelle had the power to put designers on the map with one photo opportunity in their creations."
Obama's approach to fashion has always been about balancing statement-making style with approachability and comfort.
She tells in her book how her wardrobe had to be massively diverse and adaptable as her public engagements could range from "being in the dirt" with fifth-grade pupils for a school tour to stepping on stage to give a speech and then parties at the White House.
Her team, led by stylist Meredith Koop, worked behind the scenes to ensure every ensemble sent the right message – never too avant-garde and always accessible, due to then-U.S. president Barack Obama telling his wife he did not want them to be seen as a "designer clothes couple."
As for her new label, sources say Michelle is particularly inspired by "the way power dressing in classic films helped redefine the role of women of all creeds in the workplace." The likes of Working Girl and Boomerang are recurring reference points, with Michelle reportedly viewing both movies' wardrobes as blueprints for contemporary women's wear that is both functional and striking.
"She's convinced there's not just a market for this, but a real hunger for it," said another source. "Michelle wants these clothes to remind women what strength and grace can look like."