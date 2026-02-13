Michelle Obama Shockingly Spills She Recently Got 10 Piercings 'in One Sitting'

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama is decked out in jewelry! The former first lady, 62, dished on the Wednesday, February 11, episode of her “IMO” podcast that she recently got 10 ear piercings "in one sitting.” Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, kicked off the episode discussing what they’ve learned about each other since they began co-hosting their podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson discussed her piercings.

“What I've learned is that you tried to get your ears pierced and thought I didn't notice. And I see you got all these new piercings in your ear,” Robinson pointed out. “I don’t think you noticed!” Obama quipped, then explaining her unexpected choice. “I have always thought about getting some extra piercings in my ear and just never got around to it. I had a second [piercing] hole that I had got before I had kids. But then I just got lazy and stopped putting an earring in it.” The mom-of-two noted how the young people in her life are getting more piercings as a “beautiful adornment.” “You see more of a cluster, a constellation, with twinkles,” she expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube It took Barack Obama three days to notice Michelle's piercings.

Although Obama initially intended on getting just “a few” piercings, she changed her mind when she was with the piercer. “‘Oh, put one there and put one [there]. Oh yeah, let's try one there,’” she recalled telling the professional. “So in one sitting, I got 10 piercings.” “Ouch,” Robinson exclaimed, although Obama insisted it “wasn’t bad at all.” “If I didn't like it, you know, I would say,” the 63-year-old said.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Barack Obama React to Michelle's Piercings?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube Michelle Obama initially planned to get just 'a few' piercings.

It took former president Barack Obama, 64, three days to notice the piercings. “He was like, ‘You haven't had your hair up, you've had your hair down.’ And I was like, ‘I don't know. I like sleep with you every night, dude, you know?’” Michelle quipped. “Don't tell him that I noticed before him,” Craig begged as his sister remembered, “I think I did.”

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Is 'No Longer Dressing to Satisfy a Public Ideal'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Michelle Obama has more than 10 piercings.

A source recently told OK! that Michelle’s style has evolved since she stopped living in the White House. "Michelle has let go of the expectations that once dictated how she should look and present herself,” the insider expressed. “She is no longer dressing to satisfy an office or a public ideal, but to reflect who she is on her own terms, and that sense of freedom and self-assurance is immediately visible in the way she carries herself."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama is reportedly now 'embracing stronger shapes' in her wardrobe.