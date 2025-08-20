NEWS Michelle Obama Spills Why Barack Struggled More With Raising Youngest Daughter Sasha Than Malia Source: MEGA Michelle Obama revealed why her husband, Barack Obama, found it 'more difficult' to raise their younger daughter, Sasha, than their older daughter, Malia. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 20 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Michelle Obama revealed why her husband, Barack Obama, found it “more difficult” to raise their younger daughter, Sasha, than their older daughter, Malia. The mom-of-two, 62, explained that Barack, 64, and Malia, 27, connected more seamlessly because of Malia’s “unusual characteristic” as a teenager, during the Wednesday, August 20, episode of the “IMO” podcast.

Michelle Obama Opened Up About Barack's Relationship With Daughters

Source: MEGA Malia handled things differently with her father than her younger sister.

“I’d say this to Barack, when it comes to, you know, [our] oldest, Malia, she is going to figure out who you are, what do you like and let’s discuss it,” she recalled, explaining to her co-host and brother Craig Robinson that Malia liked to warm her father up before asking for permission to things. “When Malia was a teenager, it wasn’t that she was going out any less or doing anything differently,” Michelle said. “She would tell me, ‘I’m going out this weekend, but I’m going to go in and give dad like 15 minutes.'”

Malia Liked to Warm Up to Her Father

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama recounted how her husband called Sasha 'difficult.'

The former first lady laughed as she recalled her eldest daughter taking time to ask Barack questions about the political climate, to which the former president replied, “I just had an amazing conversation with Malia.” Michelle recounted how her husband called Sasha “difficult,” but explained it was because their youngest wasn’t a people “pleaser” like her sister.

Michelle Obama Compared Sasha to a Cat

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama compared Sasha to a cat.

“Sasha is like a cat. She’s like, ‘Don’t touch me, don’t pet me. I’m not pleasing you. You come to me,’” Michelle explained, adding that parents have to be a “chameleon” and adjust to different temperaments. “Some people parent to one child, or one personality child, but then you have three,” she concluded.

Michelle Obama Often Shares Stories About Raising Her 2 Daughters

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama often shares stories about raising her two daughters in the White House.