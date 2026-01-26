Mick Jagger's Family Pleads for Help as Granddaughter's Partner Goes Missing in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

Mick Jagger's family is in shock and desperate for answers after his granddaughter Assisi Jackson's longtime partner, Alexander Key, went missing in the U.K. The 37-year-old chef — who shares two children with Jackson, 33 — was last seen on Friday, January 23, in the afternoon at the Cobweb Inn, a pub in Boscastle.

Article continues below advertisement

Missing Person Alert

Source: @devonandcornwallpolice/Facebook Mick Jagger’s granddaughter’s partner, Alexander Key, has gone missing in Cornwall.

CCTV footage shows Key sitting alone at the bar around 2:30 p.m., before leaving about an hour later, hands in his pockets, wearing a red patterned jacket, black hood, blue jeans and white sneakers. His striking long platinum blonde hair made him hard to miss. Police issued an urgent message, saying: “MISSING | Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 37-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Boscastle area. Alexander Key was last seen at 14:20 on the 23rd Jan in the local pub.” The post continued, "Alexander is described as medium build, bright peroxide blonde hair, and normally wearing bright coloured clothing. If you have seen Alexander, or know of his whereabouts please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 847 24th Jan."

Article continues below advertisement

His Family Is 'So Worried'

Source: @devonandcornwallpolice/Facebook Alexander Key was last seen at a Boscastle pub on Friday afternoon.

The pub where Key was last spotted also shared a desperate post online: "URGENT…MISSING PERSON. PLEASE LET US KNOW IF THE WHEREABOUTS OR YOU MAY OF STOPPED TO TALK TO ALEX OR NOTICED HIM WALKING. BLACK HOODED TOP COVERED BY RED STRIPY TOP AND VERY STRIKING WHITE BLONDE HAIR." "HIS FAMILY ARE SO WORRIED. MISSING FROM FRIDAY 23RD JAN WHEN HE LEFT PUB AT 2.30PM. PLEASE SHARE AND IF YOU SAW HIM ON THE FRIDAY PLEASE LET US KNOW," the post added.

Article continues below advertisement

Urgently Looking

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @cobwebinn/Facebook The missing chef wore a red patterned jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Key's mother-in-law, Jade Jagger, 54, daughter of the Rolling Stones' frontman, shared a screenshot of the police alert on Instagram Monday, January 26, highlighting that he remains missing. Mick has yet to make a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Life

Source: @cobwebinn/Facebook Assisi Jackson lives in Cornwall with Alexander Key and their two daughters.