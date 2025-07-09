Microbiome Therapy Offers New Hope for Children With Autism, Renowned Gastroenterologist Says

A pioneering gastroenterologist says the key to treating complex conditions like autism may lie in a place modern medicine often overlooks: the gut.

Dr. Sabine Hazan, founder of the clinical research firm ProgenaBiome and author of “Let’s Talk Sh!t,” is investigating how manipulating the gut microbiome can dramatically affect health outcomes. Her research focuses on the connection between gut bacteria and neurological conditions, including autism.

“The microbes in the gut affect the brain, and there is a link between lack of certain bacteria in the gut, such as Bifidobacteria, and autism,” Hazan said.

Hazan is also the Founder & CEO of the Malibu Specialty Center and Ventura Clinical Trials, where she conducts and oversees clinical trials for cutting-edge research on various medical issues.