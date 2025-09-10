Miguel Sabatino on Design, Discipline, and Reinvention

Article continues below advertisement

Miguel Sabatino didn’t begin his career with a title or a client list. It began with a Coleco Adam, then a Commodore Amiga 2000, and a quiet fascination with images in motion. “Those computers sparked in me a deep curiosity for imagery, animation, and color,” he recalls. “That’s when I began experimenting on my own with 2D and 3D graphics, long before I formally began studying design.” More than three decades later, Sabatino has built a career that spans multiple industries and tracks the evolution of digital design itself. From early work in Venezuela to leading creative projects in the United States, his story is one of adaptability, rigor, and continuous reinvention. Early Apprenticeships and the Discipline of Design Sabatino began his career in Caracas in the mid-1990s, working at a respected graphic arts studio. He describes it as his “school of discipline and organization.” His supervisor emphasized not just technical skills like refining packaging or preparing print files, but also the importance of file structure, consistency, and precision. “That level of rigor remains an essential part of my workflow to this day,” Sabatino says. By the late 1990s, his reputation within the industry was already growing. Agencies often sought him out directly for projects. When he launched his own independent practice in 2001, he brought with him both a strong portfolio and a foundation in design discipline. By 2004, his studio had become official. Over time, it grew to multiple offices and a team of designers, many of whom he personally trained. Relocation and a New Start

As market conditions in Venezuela changed, opportunities in advertising became more limited. Sabatino eventually chose to relocate to the United States, where he could re-establish his practice in a more stable environment. The transition was not without challenges. “Back home, I had a name and a company,” he explains. “When I got here, I had to start again from zero.” He adapted by taking on smaller projects, updating his technical skills, and steadily building relationships with new clients. Creative Direction Meets Business Reality Today, Sabatino leads projects across industries including consumer goods, hospitality, media, and automotive. His role often combines creative direction with business oversight, balancing artistic vision with deadlines and budgets. “As creatives, we often want to perfect everything without thinking about the clock or the budget,” he says. “But when you’re running a business, you learn that creativity also needs structure to be sustainable.” Over time, his leadership style has shifted from hands-on execution to mentoring and guiding teams. “Now, I feel that I lead from experience, but also from a place of listening,” he says. “I care about quality, but I also want the team to feel valued and motivated.” Projects That Shaped a Career Several projects stand out as milestones in Sabatino’s career. In Venezuela, he collaborated on long-running national advertising campaigns that became widely recognized in the country’s media landscape. Internationally, his portfolio expanded to include work for Spanish-language television campaigns in the U.S. and creative contributions to productions for streaming and broadcast networks. His involvement has also extended to sectors such as automotive, food and beverage, and entertainment, reflecting both the diversity of his skills and his adaptability to different markets. Design Thinking and Storytelling

