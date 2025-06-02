NEWS Mika Brzezinski Cheers on Daughter Emilie Hoffer as She Graduates From Georgetown Law Source: @mikabrzezinski/Instagram Mika Brzezinski celebrated her daughter Emilie Hoffer’s graduation from Georgetown Law.

Mika Brzezinski beamed with pride as she celebrated her daughter Emilie Hoffer's graduation from Georgetown Law. The Morning Joe co-host shared her joy on Instagram, applauding Hoffer's incredible achievement.

Source: @mikabrzezinski/Instagram Mika Brzezinski proudly celebrated daughter Emilie Hoffer’s Georgetown Law graduation.

"A fantastic evening celebrating the 2025 graduates of @georgetownlawofficial Congratulations to all the graduates, especially our @emiliehoffer — We are so proud of you! And Cali too!!! #congratulations #youdidit #georgetownuniversitylawcenter," the star, 58, wrote in her May 19 post.

In the heartfelt upload, Brzezinski showcased several photos of Hoffer in her cap and gown, relishing the moment with family. The Know Your Value founder shares Emilie and her sister Carlie Hoffer with ex-husband Jim Hoffer, to whom she was married from 1993 until 2016. Mika married Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough in 2018, and the couple continues to bring their dynamic chemistry to the show.

Source: @mikabrzezinski/Instagram Jim Hoffer joined Mika Brzezinski in celebrating their daughter Emilie Hoffer’s graduation from Georgetown Law.

Mika has often reflected on motherhood, sharing her thoughts candidly through social media. In a poignant May 2023 post on MSNBC, she expressed deep gratitude for her daughters. "This year, my girls have stepped up for me in ways I couldn't imagine years ago. And I am so grateful," she shared after the loss of her mother, Emilie Benes Brzezinski, the previous year.

"And when your daughters develop their own relationships, navigate their first careers, or decide to have kids, they'll go through great highs and low lows – and they'll begin to realize they need their moms a lot more than they thought," she continued. "So, in the really tough moments, (especially if you feel like you have to walk on eggshells) know that your daughter also loves you so much, and she is likely still learning who she is and how to express herself. I hope the young women out there learn this lesson faster than I did."

Source: @mikabrzezinski/Instagram Mika Brzezinski shared gratitude for her daughters while on television.

In addition to her two daughters, Joe has four children with his exes. He has also opened up about how his relationship with how his father has influenced his parenting style.

"My view of fatherhood has changed through the years. I'm 55 now, and it took me about 50 years to understand just what being a good father is," Joe shared with MSNBC in June 2018. "I look back at my own father, and while we had a great relationship, I did what a lot of children do – we judge some of the things our parents did, nitpick about things we didn't agree with."

Source: MEGA; @joescarborough/Instagram Joe Scarborough has four children.