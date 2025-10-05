or
Heartbreaking Revelation: Mikayla Raines' Mom Speaks Out on the Effects of Online Bullying That Led to Her Daughter's Tragic End

Mikayla Raines’ mom, Sandi Raines, revealed that years of online bullying contributed to the YouTuber’s tragic passing, as she opened up about her daughter's final days.

Oct. 5 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Late animal rescue YouTuber Mikayla Raines' mother, Sandi Raines, opened up about her daughter's final days and the devastating toll online bullying took on her family. Sandi revealed that Mikayla had an undeniable bond with animals from a young age.

"She just adored animals … and there are just so many occasions where … I mean, there was a wild deer in our side yard [when she was younger], she was talking to [it], and [its] ears were going up and stood right there while she walked up to it," Sandi recalled. "I just knew from [then]," she told Us Weekly.

Sandi Raines recalled Mikayla’s lifelong bond with animals and her early love for wildlife.

Mikayla, Sandi continued, grew up immersed in wildlife, thanks to her own work as a wildlife rehab worker in Minnesota.

"I became a wildlife rehab worker for the state of Minnesota, so she grew up bottle feeding every kind of animal you can [name] – from squirrels to foxes to just [about] everything. [I think] she was … about 15 when we got a wild fox. She got that little fox to potty on a potty pattern — oh my gosh, she just loved that fox."

Despite Mikayla's desire to keep the fox, she understood the goal of wildlife recovery was to release the animals when ready.

Mikayla faced online bullying for years, which intensified weeks before her passing.

"We would let it out at night and it would come back about an hour later and scratch on the door and go on the potty pad and then leave again," Sandi recalled with a smile.

Sandi firmly believed Mikayla was put on earth to help animals. "I thought [she] would be here a little longer, but her mental issues were … They started when she was just very, very young," she explained.

Mikayla battled depression and anxiety and she was diagnosed with autism. As Sandi pointed out, these mental health challenges made it hard for her daughter to connect with peers, leading to instances of bullying.

"She was just beating herself up that she couldn't find homes for the last hundred [foxes]; it wasn't quite fast enough," Sandi said regarding Mikayla's passion for rescuing animals. Tragically, the online harassment began four years ago on Reddit and Tumblr, and it intensified just weeks before Mikayla's death.

"The recent bullying was what 'broke her' and that it 'put her over the edge,'" Sandi shared.

Mikayla Raines struggled with depression, anxiety and autism from a young age.

The backlash had an even more profound effect when Mikayla discovered that some of the negative posts stemmed from someone she had helped. "She asked her mom why her supposed friends were saying false things online," Sandi recounted.

Mikayla cared deeply for animals and had no interest in fame. However, she became the target of cruel rumors alleging her to be an animal hoarder. "Nobody could ever figure out the right medication — either it made her so tired she could hardly move or it would make her so full of anxiety."

A celebration of life for Mikayla will be held July 12 at the rescue she built.

The outpouring of lies took a serious toll, resulting in several past suicide attempts and hospitalizations. Sandi confirmed these details with a heavy heart as she discussed her daughter's struggles. A celebration of life for Mikayla is scheduled for July 12 at the animal rescue she built. More details regarding tickets can be found on SaveAFox's website and social media platforms.

On June 23, Mikayla's husband, Ethan Frankamp, delivered the heartbreaking news of her passing at just 29 years old through a YouTube video. He expressed that Mikayla's sensitivity made her particularly vulnerable to the negativity she faced online.

"She couldn't bear what she was feeling any longer, and she ended her life," Ethan said. "It breaks my heart that someone who is selfless and devoted her life to animals could have so much negativity pointed at her."

Together, they shared a daughter named Freya, who will undoubtedly carry on Mikayla's legacy in the animal rescue community.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

