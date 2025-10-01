Mike Johnson Asked by Member of Congress to 'Call Out' Donald Trump for AI Video About Minority Voters

Article continues below advertisement

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was asked by Congresswoman Madeleine Dean what he thought about President Donald Trump’s recent AI video discussing minority voters. “It wasn’t my style,” Johnson can be heard telling Dean on Tuesday, September 30. The footage was shared on X by CNN’s Manu Raju.

Article continues below advertisement

Madeleine Dean Confronts Mike Johnson About Donald Trump's AI Video

New — Just saw Dem Rep. Madeleine Dean confront Speaker Johnson off House floor over CR, health care, recessing chamber, Trump’s speech.



And on Trump’s AI video, Johnson says “it wasn't my style."



Dean: “Not your style? It's disgraceful. It's racist. You should call it out.” pic.twitter.com/Ykw8Mx2r6y — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 30, 2025 Source: @mkraju/X The congresswoman asked Mike Johnson to 'call out' Donald Trump for his AI video.

“Not your style? It’s disgraceful. It’s racist. You should call it out,” Dean told Johnson. As Johnson walked back to his office, he told Dean, “I’m working on it. And personally, it’s not my style. I love you and I respect you, OK?” The congresswoman responded, “That’s why I’m talking to you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's AI Video Mocks Minority Voters and Democrats

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social Donald Trump's AI video talked about minority voters and Democrats.

The day before Johnson and Dean’s encounter, Trump shared the AI-generated video on Truth Social. The clip featured Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as they quipped about Democrats and minority votes. During the video, mariachi music plays in the background while Jeffries wears a sombrero and a fake mustache. “Look, guys, there’s no way to sugarcoat it. Nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke, trans bull----,” Schumer tells reporters in the fake clip.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'We Need New Voters'

Source: mega Donald Trump's AI video mocked 'illegal aliens' who 'can't even speak English.'

“Not even Black people want to vote for us anymore. Even Latinos hate us,” he continues. “So we need new voters, and if we give all these illegal aliens free health care, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us. They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of s---, you know? At least for a while, until they learn English and they realize they hate us too.”

Mike Johnson Defends His Stance on Donald Trump's AI Video

Source: mega Mike Johnson defended his stance on the video with Kaitlan Collins on CNN.