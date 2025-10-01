or
Article continues below advertisement
Mike Johnson Asked by Member of Congress to 'Call Out' Donald Trump for AI Video About Minority Voters

The Speaker of the House was asked to condemn the president over his recent AI video.

Oct. 1 2025, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was asked by Congresswoman Madeleine Dean what he thought about President Donald Trump’s recent AI video discussing minority voters.

“It wasn’t my style,” Johnson can be heard telling Dean on Tuesday, September 30. The footage was shared on X by CNN’s Manu Raju.

Madeleine Dean Confronts Mike Johnson About Donald Trump's AI Video

The congresswoman asked Mike Johnson to 'call out' Donald Trump for his AI video.

“Not your style? It’s disgraceful. It’s racist. You should call it out,” Dean told Johnson.

As Johnson walked back to his office, he told Dean, “I’m working on it. And personally, it’s not my style. I love you and I respect you, OK?”

The congresswoman responded, “That’s why I’m talking to you.”

Donald Trump's AI Video Mocks Minority Voters and Democrats

Donald Trump's AI video talked about minority voters and Democrats.

The day before Johnson and Dean’s encounter, Trump shared the AI-generated video on Truth Social. The clip featured Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as they quipped about Democrats and minority votes.

During the video, mariachi music plays in the background while Jeffries wears a sombrero and a fake mustache.

“Look, guys, there’s no way to sugarcoat it. Nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke, trans bull----,” Schumer tells reporters in the fake clip.

Donald Trump

'We Need New Voters'

Donald Trump's AI video mocked 'illegal aliens' who 'can't even speak English.'

“Not even Black people want to vote for us anymore. Even Latinos hate us,” he continues. “So we need new voters, and if we give all these illegal aliens free health care, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us. They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of s---, you know? At least for a while, until they learn English and they realize they hate us too.”

Mike Johnson Defends His Stance on Donald Trump's AI Video

Mike Johnson defended his stance on the video with Kaitlan Collins on CNN.

Following Johnson and Dean’s response to the AI video, the Speaker of the House was asked by Kaitlan Collins of CNN about the congresswoman requesting him to call out Trump for sharing the clip.

“I’m the Speaker of the House, so I represent Republicans and Democrats in that capacity, and I always hear complaints and concerns from members, and I always stop and hear that. I did that for Madeleine Dean; I respect her as an individual,” Johnson said.

He continued, “We disagree on every policy matter, and she was concerned about a social media post of the president, which he meant as a joke, and we talked about that. I told her I disagreed with her perspective on it, but I tried to bring her back to the real issue. The fight tonight is not about social media posts. The fight is about where they’re going to keep the government open for the American people.”

