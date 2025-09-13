or
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reacts to Rumors He Had a Facelift After New Appearance Shocks Fans

Source: @itsthesituation/TikTok

Jersey, we have a situation!

Sept. 13 2025, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 43, shocked his fans after sharing a TikTok video, looking a bit unfamiliar to his loyal followers, leading him to share a second video explaining why he looked so different.

The Jersey Shore star posted the initial video on September 10, where he promoted his upcoming book signing for Reality Check. Fans quickly took notice of his changed appearance, calling the difference “alarming.”

'Didn't Even Recognize Him'

Source: @itsthesituation/TikTok

Fans barely recognized Mike Sorrentino.

“What the… didn’t even recognize him,” commented one.

“I literally did not recognize this person,” added another.

“Who the h--- is this?” questioned a third alongside a laughing-face emoji.

'Apparently We Have a Situation'

Source: @itsthesituation/TikTok

The 'Jersey Shore' star said he didn't cheat on his diet for nine weeks.

Sorrentino followed up by trolling the speculation of him undergoing some sort of cosmetic procedure or plastic surgery. In pure “Situation” fashion, the reality TV star flexed his bicep the entire duration of the video.

“Alright, guys, apparently we have a situation. I posted a video yesterday about my book signing and meet-and-greet at the Shore Store in Seaside Heights, N.J., on September 16,” he said.

Sorrentino comically continued, “I definitely got a ton of responses thinking I’d gotten a facelift or new eyeballs and cheeks from Zimbabwe, which again, I definitely didn’t do that.”

Mike Sorrentino Says He Lost 20 Pounds

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

photo of Mike Sorrentino said he lost 20 pounds
Source: @itsthesituation/TikTok

Mike Sorrentino said he lost 20 pounds.

He did, however, admit to changing his routine over the last few months, saying, “I did gym, tanning and laundry for nine straight weeks. I haven’t cheated on my diet, and I definitely haven’t shown anybody the results yet. I planned to do that shortly.”

When a fan commented on his first video, telling him to not “go any further,” Sorrentino responded by saying he “lost 20” pounds, adding, “We got a Situation.”

Fans Troll Mike Sorrentino for Suspected Hair Transplant

photo of Mike Sorrentino was trolled for looking like he had another hair transplant
Source: mega

Mike Sorrentino was trolled for looking like he had another hair transplant.

Many followers complimented the reality TV star after his explanation, saying his transformation is nothing to be ashamed of, with one writing, “He looks healthy, happy and he’s making good lifestyle decisions. Nothing is wrong with that.”

Some fans suggested the father-of-three had another hair transplant, writing, “How was Turkey?” alongside a zoomed-in photo of his hairline. Sorrentino commented back with several laughing-face emojis, writing, “I love a turkey sandwich.”

Mike Sorrentino Admits He Had a Hair Transplant

photo of The reality TV star admitted during a Season 8 episode of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' that he had a hair transplant
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

The reality TV star admitted during a Season 8 episode of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' that he had a hair transplant.

Sorrentino finally admitted he underwent a hair transplant during a Season 8 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after his castmates continuously mocked him for going through with one without copping to it.

“I don’t even call them that stereotypical name, but I’m plus 3,000,” Mike joked during a confessional, referring to his new hair follicles.

