mila arutyunyan on long term weight health

Article continues below advertisement

Mila Arutyunyan believes that excess weight is not a local or national problem, but the result of unhealthy eating behavior across generations. A healthy and fit body doesn’t just attract attention. People with a normal body weight are more active, get sick less often, and are more productive at work. Conversely, overweight individuals are often emotionally unstable, dissatisfied with themselves, have low motivation to work, and suffer from apathy. A recent report by the Milken Institute shows that the annual costs and economic impact of excess weight in the United States exceed $1.4 trillion. Psychologist and eating behavior expert Mila Arutyunyan believes the situation can be stabilized. According to Arutyunyan, excess weight is not a matter of genetics, heredity, or nationality. In modern reality, there are objective reasons for rapid weight gain. Fast-food accessibility and aggressive food marketing push people toward unconscious choices. For Arutyunyan, this is the main danger: “Being slim is not about medicine. It is primarily about knowledge of food, water, and properly structured thinking.” Due to a lack of knowledge, people go to extremes: some overeat uncontrollably, while others impose strict restrictions. Both lead to disordered eating.

Article continues below advertisement

While studying nutrition and dietetics, Arutyunyan realized that a universal method for weight loss still does not exist. For example, the popular Harvard Plate, despite its advantages, is not suitable for people with gastrointestinal issues. Regular consumption of large amounts of raw vegetables and greens can damage the intestines. Intermittent fasting has also been linked to health issues. Moreover, Mila believes that 95% of experts worldwide overlook the psychological aspects of losing and maintaining weight, even though they are crucial. She says, “It is wrong to pursue weight loss and maintenance at any cost. Everything must be as balanced as possible. Both the brain and the stomach must be satisfied.” Mila Arutyunyan’s weight loss program is a synthesis of the best aspects of various methods without restricting food choices. People find it hard to believe that you can eat everything without counting calories—and still lose weight. We are used to thinking that results require suffering. But they don’t. Arutyunyan notes that her clients, after achieving their desired goals, move on independently without fear of regaining weight. “They learn to live in harmony with themselves, their stomach, and their desires, without dieting, and can analyze what harms or benefits their body, without extremes.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mila Arutyunyan’s photo archive

Article continues below advertisement

Her method is not “healthy eating” in the traditional sense, with visually appealing but tasteless meals. There’s no need to search for low-calorie miracle ingredients or spend hours studying restaurant menus out of fear of eating “the wrong thing.” Arutyunyan began her journey in healthy nutrition in the 2000s. She has completed numerous professional programs in dietetics and nutrition, including at international universities. In 2008, she completed the Food and Science program at the University of Chicago. She obtained an educational license and graduated with a degree in Medical Dietetics for Healthcare Institutions. Her proprietary program “Health Key” has been approved and registered by the Ministry of Education and Science. To demonstrate that healthy food can be both filling and delicious, Arutyunyan organized a network of premium, balanced-meal delivery kitchens in Russia. The menu includes familiar and healthy dishes made from high-quality ingredients. Ingredient quality largely determines whether a dish is beneficial. “All of Italy eats pizza, pasta, and desserts, yet Italians are not considered a nation with a high obesity rate,” Mila explains. “The Japanese eat rice, feel great, and are known for longevity.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Most people do not know how to navigate today’s abundance of food, which leads to frequent mistakes. Arutyunyan teaches how to understand this variety and enjoy it without stressing the nervous system. She does not impose restrictions but teaches people to listen to their bodies and understand what they need at a given moment. This process develops the ability to live based on self-understanding rather than calorie counting or strict meal plans. Arutyunyan emphasizes that proper, systematic weight loss is not fast—it is long-term work. First, she collects data and a basic medical history: the person’s ideal weight, lifestyle, habits, biorhythms, and food preferences. She gives basic recommendations and then adjusts the client’s diet throughout the process. She notes that her program is not a lottery—there are no losers. Everyone achieves results. Some lose 5–8 kg, others up to 50 kg. Each client can maintain their weight for more than 3 years, a key indicator of stability. Results are achieved even after age 60, when metabolism slows significantly. Even women with endocrine disorders can successfully lose weight and maintain their shape.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mila Arutyunyan’s photo archive