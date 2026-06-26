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Mila Kunis Dishes on Her 'Easy' Marriage to Ashton Kutcher: 'There Was Nothing to Hide'

mila kunis marriage
Source: MEGA; The Drew Barrymore Show/Youtube

Mila Kunis shared why her marriage to Ashton Kutcher feels 'easy' after tying the knot 11 years ago.

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June 26 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

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Mila Kunis is opening up about what has made her marriage to Ashton Kutcher work for more than a decade.

During the Monday, June 22, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress shared why reconnecting with her former That '70s Show costar later in life gave their relationship such a strong foundation.

"They meet you in whatever state current form that you're at, right? Like, you go through different levels," Kunis began.

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image of Mila Kunis said marrying Ashton Kutcher was easy because they already knew each other so well before reconnecting.
Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/Youtube

Mila Kunis said marrying Ashton Kutcher was easy because they already knew each other so well before reconnecting.

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"I mean, I married my best friend. But to back it up, when we reconnected, I was 27. And I was a very different person than I was when I was 25, let alone when I was 21 or 19. You go through different changes and you evolve. Hopefully you grow, you become different," she continued. "But he knew me through all of them, and I knew him through all of it, through like the good, the bad, the ugly, you know, and vice versa. So when we reconnected, there was no getting to know each other, there was no, 'But let me tell you all these hidden secrets,' There was nothing to hide. So it makes it really easy."

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Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/Youtube
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A Relationship Built on Trust and Respect

image of The actress explained that their relationship is built on years of trust, respect and watching each other grow.
Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/Youtube

The actress explained that their relationship is built on years of trust, respect and watching each other grow.

According to Kunis, the years they spent knowing each other before becoming a couple made all the difference.

"Our fundamentals, our foundation, everything is built on respect because we've known each other since I was 14 and he was 19,” she shared. "It's also just knowing that at all moments in our lives, we will be able to grow together because we already have. And so, there's an ease about it. And there's a trust behind it," she said.

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From Friends to Husband and Wife

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image of The pair reunited in 2012 after starring together on ‘That '70s Show’ as teenagers.
Source: MEGA

The pair reunited in 2012 after starring together on ‘That '70s Show’ as teenagers.

Although they first met as teenagers on the set of That '70s Show, romance didn't blossom until years later.

The former costars reconnected at the Golden Globes in early 2012 and began a casual "friends with benefits" relationship — a funny coincidence considering they had starred in Friends With Benefits and No Strings Attached, two films with nearly identical storylines.

Their romance quickly became serious. The pair moved in together by April 2012, got engaged in February 2014 and officially tied the knot in July 2015.

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Others Saw the Chemistry Before They Did

image of Former costar Debra Jo Rupp revealed she noticed a spark between the pair before they officially started dating.
Source: MEGA

Former costar Debra Jo Rupp revealed she noticed a spark between the pair before they officially started dating.

Long before they became husband and wife, someone close to them noticed there was something special between the two.

Kunis and Kutcher's That '70s Show costar Debra Jo Rupp recalled spotting undeniable chemistry during one of their reunions.

"There was this little reunion, and I remember watching it," Rupp told Access Hollywood in January 2023. "It was quite a while after '70s Show had ended, and there was kind of a little spark thing that was happening with Mila and Ashton. I caught that — I absolutely caught that."

Happy at Home With Their Family

Today, Kunis and Kutcher are happily married and raising their two children together.

The actress recently shared that life at home is full of laughter, saying she and her husband embrace their goofy side as parents.

"I think we're very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself," the actress explained in a rare joint interview for the podcast "Teach Me Something New."

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