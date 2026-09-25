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Milania Giudice's Rep Says She's 'Surrounded by People Who Love Her' While Receiving Professional Mental Health Care After Airport Incident

Photo of Milania Giudice
Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM

Milania Giudice currently surrounded by 'people who love her' amidst her mental health crisis.

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Sept. 25 2026, Published 8:22 a.m. ET

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Milania Giudice is seeking support after her airport meltdown.

According to her representative, Marina DeSantis' latest updates to TMZ, amidst her mental health crisis and reported suicidal thoughts, Giudice is "currently surrounded by people who love her and is under the care of professionals who are working with her and her family."

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Image of Milania Giudice reportedly sought professional support after her airport meltdown.
Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM

Milania Giudice reportedly sought professional support after her airport meltdown.

The rep continued to say, per the reports, "Milania is deeply loved by her family and friends, and all of us are doing everything we can to support her as she navigates an incredibly difficult time in her life, particularly following the devastating loss of her best friend, Victoria."

This comes after she was snapped in a tense encounter with her mother, Teresa Guidice, and sister, Gia Guidice, at the Tampa International Airport on Wednesday.

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Milania Giudice Had a Tense Encounter With Mother & Sister

Image of amidst her mental health crisis and reported suicidal thoughts, Milania Giudice is 'currently surrounded by people who love her.'
Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM

Amidst her mental health crisis and reported suicidal thoughts, Milania Giudice is 'currently surrounded by people who love her.'

In the clip shared - and later deleted - the TV personality was seen involved in a heated exchange with her mom and sibling while police officers appeared to surround the family.

“This is what we do now?” she was seen repeatedly asking in the clip.

While Teresa could be heard telling her daughter, “I love you,” Gia appeared to be trying to de-escalate the situation as she said, “Let her do what she wants to do.”

In response, Milania snapped, telling both women to “shut the f--- up.”

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Image of Milania Giudice was seen involved in a heated exchange with her mom and sibling while police officers appeared to surround the family.
Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM

Milania Giudice was seen involved in a heated exchange with her mom and sibling while police officers appeared to surround the family.

The police were alerted around 2:20 p.m., after multiple women reportedly requested assistance.

Per Page Six, police were told Milania was “having suicidal thoughts” and experiencing a “mental breakdown.”

According to an incident report, she had recently been released from a hospital and was traveling with a counselor.

Milania was reported to have gotten “away” from the group and was last seen running through the terminal.

About 10 minutes later, she was located and escorted by the police to her gate.

There was no arrest, medical transport, or police report created as a result of the incident, per the reports.

Milania is Going Through 'A Very Challenging Period'

Image of Milania Giudice's rep said she is going through 'a very challenging time.'
Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM

Milania Giudice's rep said she is going through 'a very challenging time.'

As her representative continued to claim, "Milania is a good-hearted and caring young woman who has been going through a very challenging period, and our focus right now is simply on her health, healing, and well-being."

She concluded, "In time, she hopes that being open about her experiences may help other young people facing their own struggles, but for now, we ask for compassion and privacy as she and her family continue to navigate this together."

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