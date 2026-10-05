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Milania Giudice Says Sister Gabriella Was Always There for Her in Birthday Post After 911 Call-Arrest Incident

Photo of Milania Giudice and Gabriella Giudice
Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM

Milania Giudice wished her sister Gabriella Giudice a happy birthday months after calling the cops on her.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:11 a.m. ET

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Milania Guidice is wishing her sister, Gabriella Giudice, a happy birthday.

In her new Instagram post, the 20-year-old emphasized how Gabriella was always there for her, just months after she called the cops on her during their 911 call-arrest incident.

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Image of Milania Giudice wished Gabriella Giudice on her birthday just months after she called the cops on her.
Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM

Milania Giudice wished Gabriella Giudice on her birthday just months after she called the cops on her.

Milania praised Gabriella, writing, "happy birthday @gabriella.giudice 🤍 you really are the best sister i could ever ask for. you're genuinely one of the smartest people i know, and i'm so proud of the person you are."

She then went on to acknowledge her own shortcomings: "i've put you through a lot over the years, and i know i haven't always made being my sister easy, but you've always been there for me, accepted me, and loved me through everything."

Milania also joked, "i've always told you that you're literally Cinderella in real life, and even with the black hair now, i still stand by it 😂."

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Image of Milania Giudice called Gabriella Giudice 'the best sister I could ever ask for.'
Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM

Milania Giudice called Gabriella Giudice 'the best sister I could ever ask for.'

She then concluded her birthday tribute to her sister on a heartfelt note, writing, "i can't believe you're 22 already. time really flies. i love you so much and i'm so lucky to have you as my sister. 🤍"

While the post was a carousel featuring Milania and Gabriella's pictures together, both from childhood and adulthood, that wasn't all.

Adding to this, Milania even shared a picture of the two from their childhood to her Instagram Story, captioning it as "fav sister ngl."

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Milania Giudice Was Arrested Earlier This Year

Image of Milania Giudice was arrested earlier this month for assault, though no weapons or injuries were reported.
Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM

Milania Giudice was arrested earlier this month for assault, though no weapons or injuries were reported.

Earlier this year, Milania was reportedly throwing candles and food during a wild outburst.

This ultimately led to Gabriella calling the cops on her, saying she was acting erratically, per TMZ.

While the incident ended with Milania being arrested for assault, no weapons or injuries were reported.

The altercation reportedly went down at Teresa Guidice's New Jersey mansion.

Per reports, Milania was handcuffed by Montville police and was charged with simple assault.

Teresa Giudice Spoke Up About Milania's Mental Health Crisis

Image of Teresa Giudice asked the public to give Milania Giudice some space as she deals with 'significant psychological trauma.'
Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM

Teresa Giudice asked the public to give Milania Giudice some space as she deals with 'significant psychological trauma.'

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Teresa spoke up about Milania's mental health crisis.

She asked the public to give her some space as she deals with "significant psychological trauma," per TMZ.

Teresa said that the past few months have been "incredibly difficult" for the family, adding that Milania has experienced "tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma" after losing two of her best friends.

She also mentioned that she is focused on making sure Milania is surrounded by "love, family, support, and the care she needs," before asking people to show her daughter "compassion and kindness" while allowing her to heal privately.

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