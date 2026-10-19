Miley Cyrus Felt Dolly Parton's Presence During Hollywood Bowl Performance: 'I Miss Her'
Oct. 19 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Miley Cyrus became emotional while honoring her late godmother, Dolly Parton, during her Hollywood Bowl performance on Friday night.
"Sitting here with you all right now, feeling her all around me, knowing that she's right here beside me, every day, more than she could be when she was here; I feel her more now than ever," Cyrus told the crowd.
The Grammy winner paid tribute to Parton by projecting her photo onstage before performing "Jolene."
Miley Cyrus Breaks Down Saying 'I Miss Her'
Cyrus also revealed that a cherished memory of watching her godmother perform at the same venue inspired her decision to take the stage there.
She said, "Knowing that I get to share this story with you all, it makes that night very worth it. This memory is gold to me. Me and Dolly, we are eternal. Nothing in this life could ever tear us apart, and I'm gonna see her again."
"And I can't f------ wait because I miss her," Cyrus added.
Parton Once Surprised Cyrus at the Hollywood Bowl
During the concert, Cyrus recalled attending one of Parton's previous Hollywood Bowl performances as an audience member rather than joining her godmother onstage.
Although Cyrus had hoped to enjoy the show without drawing attention to herself, Parton had other plans.
"All of a sudden, Dolly enters, but I hear 'The Best of Both Worlds.' Yeah, Dolly opened performing Hannah Montana," Cyrus recalled, referring to her song from the Disney Channel series.
- Miley Cyrus Breaks Down Over Dolly Parton's Death at L.A. Concert: 'I Miss Her'
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- Dolly Parton Was 'Authentic' Despite Being Known for Her 'Faux Hair and Makeup,' Says Goddaughter Miley Cyrus
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Cyrus Recalls Unexplained Encounter After Parton's Death
Cyrus shared that after Parton passed away, she experienced an unusual event at home involving a life-sized mannequin Dolly had gifted her for Christmas.
The singer explained that she had created a personal tribute to Parton using the mannequin, which held sentimental value because it was a Christmas gift from the country legend.
She said, "When I was by myself, I actually took my phone, and I played 'Jolene' for her on video, holding it up to the mannequin, and lit a candle. I put a flower down for her. I said, 'Dolly, if you're here right now, flicker the lights,'" she recalled.
Although Cyrus never voiced her request aloud, she claimed the hallway lights began flickering moments later — and said a fellow musician could back up her story.
Cyrus Opens Up About Losing Her Godmother
Following Parton's death on August 25, Cyrus was among the celebrities who publicly mourned the country music icon.
In an Instagram post, the singer acknowledged how difficult it was to express the impact of losing someone who had played such an important role in her life.
"I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. I will always love her and want to make her proud," she continued.