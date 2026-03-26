ENTERTAINMENT Miley Cyrus Innovator Award 2026: Inside Her Full-Circle Moment From Hannah Montana to Music Trailblazer Source: MEGA As Miley Cyrus prepares to accept the Innovator Award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, she’s also embracing her past with a nostalgic return to 'Hannah Montana.' OK! Staff March 26 2026, Published 5:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Miley Cyrus is having a full-circle moment that blends her past, present and future just days before one of music’s biggest honors. The singer is set to receive the Innovator Award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, an accolade recognizing artists who continue to shape pop culture and the music industry. The honor places Cyrus alongside past recipients including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, underscoring her evolution from Disney Channel star to one of her generation’s most influential performers.

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A Career-Defining Honor

Source: MEGA The honor recognized her lasting influence on music and pop culture.

The Innovator Award arrives at a moment when Cyrus’ career reflects both reinvention and longevity. Best known for hits like “Wrecking Ball,” “Party in the U.S.A.” and the Grammy-winning “Flowers,” Cyrus has spent more than a decade reshaping her image while maintaining chart success. The iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will celebrate that impact.

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Revisiting Hannah Montana

Source: MEGA She revisited 'Hannah Montana' during the anniversary special premiere.

While being honored for innovation, Cyrus is simultaneously revisiting the role that launched her into global fame. At the premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on March 23, she leaned into nostalgia with a fashion tribute that blended her current style with her Disney roots. Wearing a Rabanne chainmail gown over a T-shirt featuring her iconic character, Cyrus recreated Hannah Montana’s signature look, complete with side-swept bangs.

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Reclaiming the Past

Source: MEGA The anniversary special revisited her nostalgic Disney roots.

The anniversary special marks a shift in how Cyrus views Hannah Montana, not as something to move beyond, but something to embrace. In a wide-ranging interview with Variety, Cyrus said returning to the character, “felt like home again.” Rather than distancing herself from her Disney persona, Cyrus has spoken about integrating every phase of her career into who she is now, signaling a more reflective chapter in her evolution. That perspective is evident in the special, which includes archival footage, fan-focused moments and a reunion with original cast members.

A Star Still Evolving

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus reflected on her career reinvention while embracing earlier days.