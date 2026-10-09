Miley Cyrus' New Album 'Bass Persuades' Takes Historic Fall on the Charts a Week After It Debuted at No. 1

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Miley Cyrus' new album has had a rough follow-up week on the charts. After opening at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Bass Persuades dropped 156 places to No. 157 in the latest ranking.

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A Steep Second-Week Slide

Source: mega Cyrus' album fell 156 spots to No. 157 in its second week, one of the steepest drops ever for a No. 1 debut.

The 33-year-old singer's album now ranks among the steepest falls ever recorded by a No. 1 debut. Only Bon Jovi has dropped farther, according to Forbes, which noted the band's 2018 album This House Is Not for Sale fell from No. 1 to No. 169 in its second week.

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A Sales-Powered Debut

Source: mega Only Bon Jovi has fallen farther from No. 1, with 'This House Is Not for Sale' dropping to No. 169 in 2018.

Bass Persuades opened with about 61,000 total album units, making it Cyrus' first chart-topper since 2013's Bangerz, according to Entertainment Weekly. Pure album sales made up 47,000 of those units, helped along by 16 vinyl editions, nine CD versions, six digital download editions and a cassette. The album arrived September 18 and topped the 44,000 units her 2025 release Something Beautiful earned when it started at No. 4. That project slid to No. 102 in its second week and was off the chart after its third. When her latest album achieved the top spot, she celebrated the milestone on Instagram. "Bass Persuades being #1 transcends a win. This process has been some of the best times for me. Everyone involved made it possible and more importantly fun and memorable," she gushed. "Thank you Atlantic, my team, and everyone who walks beside me with conviction. I love you.To the fans you make my world go round. Making music for you brings immeasurable joy to my life. Forever. 🖤 MILEY."

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A New Chapter for Miley

Source: MEGA 'Bass Persuade's is Cyrus' 10th album and her first for Atlantic Records, billed under the name Miley.

The album is Cyrus' 10th studio project and her first for Atlantic Records after leaving Columbia. This time around, she's simply billing herself as Miley. She announced the disc on September 1 and released the title track two days later. The song entered the Hot 100 at No. 35, giving her a 24th Top 40 hit. However, the single fell off Spotify's Global 200 after only two days on the chart.

What Comes Next

Source: MEGA Cyrus heads to the Hollywood Bowl on October 16 and 18 to celebrate the release.