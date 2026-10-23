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Miley Cyrus Shaves Fan's Head Backstage at Hollywood Bowl Amid Cancer Battle, Says She's 'Honored to Be the One'

Image of Miley Cyrus and Cash Jacobs
Source: MEGA; @CASHJACOBS_/INSTAGRAM

Miley Cyrus shaved the head of a fan battling cancer.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

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Miley Cyrus turned a fan's heartfelt wish into an unforgettable moment when she helped Cash Jacobs, who is battling stage 3 b----- cancer, shave her head ahead of chemotherapy.

The "Adore You" singer met Jacobs backstage following her October 18 performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. What began as a simple request on social media turned into an emotional encounter, as Cyrus offered words of encouragement before personally shaving Jacobs' head.

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'You Can Be Soft and Strong at the Same Time'

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Image of Miley Cyrus and Cash Jacobs
Source: @CASHJACOBS_/INSTAGRAM

Cyrus encouraged her fan and acknowledged her suffering.

Videos shared by Jacobs on Instagram and TikTok have garnered widespread attention, offering a glimpse into the Hannah Montana alum's heartfelt words of encouragement as she helped the cancer patient navigate the emotional experience.

"You can be soft and strong at the same time," Cyrus told Jacobs, adding, "You're going to brave the storm."

The "Malibu" singer also reminded Jacobs that it's possible to feel both fear and determination while facing difficult circumstances.

"Everyone's suffering is different," she added.

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'I Am Honored to Be the One'

Image of Miley Cyrus
Source: MEGA

The 'Wreaking Ball' singer was 'honored' to be part of her fan's emotional journey.

Before shaving Jacobs' head, Cyrus expressed her gratitude for being part of such a meaningful moment.

"Thank you to the universe for bringing us together and celebrating our connection and what music does for the world," she said.

The "We Can't Stop" singer also complimented Jacobs, telling her she has a "gorg face."

"Thank you for asking me to do this. I am honored to be the one that you asked to share this moment with and thank you," Cyrus added.

Jacobs later reflected on the unforgettable encounter in a video shared on TikTok, writing, "They say don’t meet your idols. Well I did. And it was everything and more."

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How Jacobs' Wish Reached Cyrus

Image of Miley Cyrus
Source: MEGA

The singer's team noticed Jacobs' post and helped her meet the idol.

The heartwarming encounter came after Jacobs took to social media to ask Cyrus to shave her head. Following her stage 3 b----- cancer diagnosis, Jacobs hoped the singer would be part of the emotional milestone as she prepared to undergo chemotherapy.

In a previous video, Jacobs encouraged her followers to tag Cyrus in her posts in hopes of making her dream a reality. Although her initial efforts didn't lead to a meeting, Cyrus later arranged for Jacobs to return to Los Angeles and attend her second Hollywood Bowl performance.

Jacobs subsequently revealed on social media that she finally got the chance to meet the "Flowers" hitmaker backstage.

'One of the Scariest and Most Intimate Moments of My Life'

Image of Miley Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Jacobs revealed what happened when she met the pop star.

Jacobs later reflected on the emotional experience in a TikTok post, opening up about the challenges she had already faced following her diagnosis, including undergoing a procedure to have a chest port inserted and beginning chemotherapy.

"Miley not only flew me back out to L.A. with tickets to night 2 at the Hollywood Bowl but she took the time to meet me after and help me through one of the scariest and most intimate moments of my life," she wrote.

Jacobs went on to praise Cyrus for making her feel comfortable during such a difficult time, describing the unforgettable encounter as an "opportunity of a lifetime."

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