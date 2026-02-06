Minnie Driver, 56, Goes Naked for Sultry Bathtub Photos During Birthday Trip With Her Boyfriend

Article continues below advertisement

Minnie Driver dared to bare in a new Instagram post. On Wednesday, February 4, the actress rocked nothing but her birthday suit while posing in a bathtub during a scenic vacation. "I haven’t been on a proper beach holiday since 2022," she captioned the upload.

Inside Minnie Driver's Vacation

Source: @driverminnie/instagram Minnie Driver showed off her figure in daring bathtub photos.

"This epic, birthday time stays in my heart forever . ♥️🐋♥️ @oneandonlypalmilla #kerznerinternational," the message continued. Driver turned 56 on January 31, which is when she said on social media of aging, "Birthdays are joyful. Getting older is a privilege." In addition to the sultry bathtub pictures, the post included a few shots of the brunette beauty enjoying a boat ride with beau Addison O'Dea and their gorgeous ocean surroundings.

Source: @driverminnie/instagram The actress went on vacation with her boyfriend, Addison O'Dea, to celebrate her 56th birthday.

The next day, she shared a photo dump with more snaps from her trip, as she walked barefoot in the sand and cuddled up to her man as they gazed out at the water. "Chasing seagulls on Pelican beach ranks very high on my list of good times. Pinkening sunsets and the heat easing out of the day, being with someone I love and staying in a place where you are taken care of like family — they’re up there too," she penned alongside the photos. "🌅On my way back to London and stuffing this all in my suitcase with me ♥️."

When Did the Actress Start Dating Addison O'Dea?

Source: @driverminnie/instagram The movie star and Addison O'Dea first met in 2018.

The couple first met in 2018 at a volunteering event for the Malibu, Calif., wildfires. "I needed to deliver things to my neighbors, and I couldn't get in except by boat, which really wasn't allowed, and Addison helped me launch what we call the 'sea-based incursion,'" she recalled to a news outlet. The Emily in Paris star felt an "epic connection" with O'Dea, raving, "I could see what an amazing person he was from the minute I met him."

'I Trust Him With All of My Heart'

Source: @driverminnie/instagram The British actress knew her boyfriend was 'an amazing person' from the moment they met.