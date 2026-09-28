Miranda Kerr 'Went Through a Little Bit of Depression' After Orlando Bloom Split: 'It Was So Odd for Me'
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 11:11 a.m. ET
Miranda Kerr is recalling the difficult emotional period that followed her 2013 split from Orlando Bloom, revealing how deeply the breakup affected her.
"After we separated, I went through a little bit of like, depression," the model said during a September 24 episode of "The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show" podcast.
She Was Surprised by Her Own Struggle
Kerr said the experience felt particularly unfamiliar because of how she had always viewed herself.
"And it was so odd for me because I'm a naturally joyful person," the Kora Organics founder said.
She continued, "My mother would call me Giggly Gertrude. Like, that was my name, my nickname as a kid because it was always very joyful and giggly."
The Divorce Was Difficult But Necessary
Kerr also reflected on the future she had once envisioned with Bloom.
"The thought of being with someone and then having your life together and then that not being the case is something, you know, it was very challenging for me, but I knew that it was the right decision," she said.
"We remained super friendly and close throughout it all and have put the needs of Flynn first before our own needs," Kerr said, referring to their son. " And I feel like we've done really well at that."
The 43-year-old had some advice for couples going through a similar situation. "We can hopefully encourage other people to do the same and to put the children first and not your own hurt," she said.
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She Learned to Let Herself Feel
Kerr also discussed how she worked through the emotional aftermath rather than trying to immediately push it aside.
"This is a decision that we both mutually agreed was good for us. I understand logistically, but my body isn't catching up to my mind that understands, right?" she said.
"So there was some kind of disconnect that was happening, and I just felt like I wasn't the best version of myself," Kerr continued. "I felt like my body had to move through the waves of feelings that would come up out of nowhere and it was processing."
Forgiving Helped Her Move Forward
The model pulled back the curtain on what helped her move forward.
"It was time to forgive and release. It was time to be patient with myself and not feel like I had to have it all together and had to have it all perfect, because I didn't," she said.
"Being truthful with yourself and saying, 'You know what? This is hard, and I'm having a hard time, and I don't really know the way out, but I'm just going to take it day by day and try,'" Kerr added.
Kerr and Bloom married in 2010 and announced their separation in October 2013. They welcomed their son, Flynn, in January 2011.
The model went on to marry Evan Spiegel in 2017, while Bloom later entered a relationship with Katy Perry, but they split in 2025.