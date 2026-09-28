NEWS Miranda Kerr 'Went Through a Little Bit of Depression' After Orlando Bloom Split: 'It Was So Odd for Me' Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr revealed that her split from Orlando Bloom sent her into depression. Joshua Sila Sept. 28 2026, Updated 11:11 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Miranda Kerr is recalling the difficult emotional period that followed her 2013 split from Orlando Bloom, revealing how deeply the breakup affected her. "After we separated, I went through a little bit of like, depression," the model said during a September 24 episode of "The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show" podcast.

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She Was Surprised by Her Own Struggle

Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr said part of the reason her depression was so difficult was that it was an unfamiliar emotion for someone who is naturally joyful.

Kerr said the experience felt particularly unfamiliar because of how she had always viewed herself. "And it was so odd for me because I'm a naturally joyful person," the Kora Organics founder said. She continued, "My mother would call me Giggly Gertrude. Like, that was my name, my nickname as a kid because it was always very joyful and giggly."

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The Divorce Was Difficult But Necessary

Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr remained friendly with Orlando Bloom throughout the divorce process.

Kerr also reflected on the future she had once envisioned with Bloom. "The thought of being with someone and then having your life together and then that not being the case is something, you know, it was very challenging for me, but I knew that it was the right decision," she said. "We remained super friendly and close throughout it all and have put the needs of Flynn first before our own needs," Kerr said, referring to their son. " And I feel like we've done really well at that." The 43-year-old had some advice for couples going through a similar situation. "We can hopefully encourage other people to do the same and to put the children first and not your own hurt," she said.

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She Learned to Let Herself Feel

Source: MEGA Rather than avoid the pain following the split, Miranda Kerr decided to process it.

Kerr also discussed how she worked through the emotional aftermath rather than trying to immediately push it aside. "This is a decision that we both mutually agreed was good for us. I understand logistically, but my body isn't catching up to my mind that understands, right?" she said. "So there was some kind of disconnect that was happening, and I just felt like I wasn't the best version of myself," Kerr continued. "I felt like my body had to move through the waves of feelings that would come up out of nowhere and it was processing."

Forgiving Helped Her Move Forward

Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr credited patience and forgiveness as the tools that helped her heal and move forward.