Miranda Kerr Shocks Fans With Bold Hair Transformation: 'I Don’t Even Recognize Her'
March 23 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
Miranda Kerr is rocking a different look off the runway.
The former Victoria's Secret model, 42, debuted a drastic hair transformation, changing her normally dark brunette locks for a bold honey blonde shade.
Miranda Kerr Debuted Drastic Hair Transformation
"Blonde or brunette? 😉💃🏻💁🏼♀️," she asked her followers, alongside a carousel of photos where she showed off the new look.
In the snaps, Kerr turned heads with a blunt '60s-inspired bangs and a fiery red jacket as she lay across a bed of daisies. Her red lips and soft pink cheeks made her piercing blue eyes stand out.
Miranda Kerr Received Mixed Reviews From Fans
Fans initially did a double-take, many mistakenly identifying the photo for someone else, including Sabrina Carpenter and Kate Hudson.
"This hair is giving Kate Hudson vibes," one fan said, while another admirer wrote, "You look like Sabrina Carpenter 😍."
Many agreed the model looked almost unrecognizable and preferred her brunette look.
"Takes a bit of getting used to ... It makes you look totally different in a good way. 🔥🔥👏," one follower pointed out.
"I don't even recognize her," a second added.
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Miranda Kerr's New Look Was Due to a Wig
Kerr showed off her lightest hair color in over a decade – thanks to a wig – while appearing on the cover of Marie Claire Australia's April cover.
The new look comes nearly one month after the runway model made headlines by sharing a rare comment about her co-parenting dynamic with ex-husband, Orlando Bloom.
“We both knew that the relationship was not bringing out the best in each other,” Kerr said during an appearance on the "We Need to Talk" podcast on February 3. “And so when we made that decision separate, I said to him, ‘Let's always put the needs of Flynn first.’”
Miranda Kerr Opened Up on Co-parenting Relationship
Kerr and Bloom, 49, split in 2013 after three years of marriage and share a 15-year-old son, Flynn. Kerr is also a mother to her kids, Hart, 7, Myles, 6, and Pierre, 23 months, whom she shares with her husband, Evan Spiegel.
“My husband has good boundaries,” she said. “And in the beginning, when Orlando and I had recently separated, I was just very, very giving, as always, and wanting to please. And if Orlando had a last-minute change — and he would say this himself — I would always accommodate him to that.”
Her husband encouraged her to enforce her boundaries, and Kerr eventually gained the confidence to tell the Pirates of the Caribbean star, “I'm so sorry that your plans changed, but we planned according to this.”