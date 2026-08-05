NEWS Miranda Kerr Reveals the Strict Rule She Follows for '30 Years' Before Her First Cup of Coffee Every Day Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr said she drinks one particular drink from the past 30 years everyday before her morning coffee. OK! Staff Aug. 5 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Miranda Kerr revealed the morning drink she has sworn by since her teenage years. "I've been drinking noni juice since I was 13. I'm 43 - [that's] 30 years!" she confessed during her appearance on "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari."

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Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr said she drinks noni juice before coffee every morning.

She proceeded to explain, "Noni juice is a superfood, superfruit. It originates from Tahiti, but it can grow in other parts of the world like Australia too." The Australian star drinks a 30ml shot every morning because it is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. She also gives a small amount to her youngest child. Kerr shares 15-year-old Flynn with actor Orlando Bloom, and sons Hart, 8, Myles, 6, and Pierre, 2, with Evan Spiegel.

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Miranda Kerr Shared Her Early Morning Ritual

Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr said she drinks homemade tea, coconut yoghurt, and a bite of banana in her morning ritual.

Kerr consumes homemade tea made from marshmallow leaf because it is "good for the gut lining." This early-morning ritual also includes coconut yogurt with a dollop of locally sourced honey and a "bite of a banana." Only after this routine does she drink her morning coffee, which she prefers with coconut milk instead of cow's milk. Her chosen brand of brew is Fabula coffee, as it is "mould-free and lead-free." "I had it tested personally to make sure because I don't always believe the labels," she revealed. The 43-year-old also chooses maple syrup over conventional sweeteners.

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Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr revealed eggs are off the menu for her as she prefers gaining protein from high-quality meats.

Talking about breakfast, eggs are off the menu for the model. Instead, she gets her protein from high-quality meats like venison, bison, lamb, and turkey. She also avoids dairy and wheat: "I eat all the meats that aren't mass-produced." Kerr admitted that while she is "not much of a fruit girl," she enjoys bananas. "A banana is a great snack to go when you have to be on the run. It's got good potassium, and it's something quick," she admitted. Kerr is also "very specific" about the oils she uses, sharing, "So only cooking with coconut oil or avocado oil. No seed oils. Olive oil is okay on salads, but not to cook with."

Kerr Limits Seafood But Enjoys Sweet Treats

Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr said she limits seafood but enjoys caviar and sweet treats despite her strict diet.