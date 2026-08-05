Miranda Kerr Reveals the Strict Rule She Follows for '30 Years' Before Her First Cup of Coffee Every Day
Aug. 5 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Miranda Kerr revealed the morning drink she has sworn by since her teenage years.
"I've been drinking noni juice since I was 13. I'm 43 - [that's] 30 years!" she confessed during her appearance on "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari."
She proceeded to explain, "Noni juice is a superfood, superfruit. It originates from Tahiti, but it can grow in other parts of the world like Australia too."
The Australian star drinks a 30ml shot every morning because it is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. She also gives a small amount to her youngest child.
Kerr shares 15-year-old Flynn with actor Orlando Bloom, and sons Hart, 8, Myles, 6, and Pierre, 2, with Evan Spiegel.
Miranda Kerr Shared Her Early Morning Ritual
Kerr consumes homemade tea made from marshmallow leaf because it is "good for the gut lining."
This early-morning ritual also includes coconut yogurt with a dollop of locally sourced honey and a "bite of a banana."
Only after this routine does she drink her morning coffee, which she prefers with coconut milk instead of cow's milk. Her chosen brand of brew is Fabula coffee, as it is "mould-free and lead-free."
"I had it tested personally to make sure because I don't always believe the labels," she revealed.
The 43-year-old also chooses maple syrup over conventional sweeteners.
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Talking about breakfast, eggs are off the menu for the model. Instead, she gets her protein from high-quality meats like venison, bison, lamb, and turkey.
She also avoids dairy and wheat: "I eat all the meats that aren't mass-produced."
Kerr admitted that while she is "not much of a fruit girl," she enjoys bananas.
"A banana is a great snack to go when you have to be on the run. It's got good potassium, and it's something quick," she admitted.
Kerr is also "very specific" about the oils she uses, sharing, "So only cooking with coconut oil or avocado oil. No seed oils. Olive oil is okay on salads, but not to cook with."
Kerr Limits Seafood But Enjoys Sweet Treats
Kerr also avoids bread and rice and prefers vegetables as her main source of carbohydrates.
She explained, "I really eat a lot of squash, carrots, and parsnips."
Talking about her limited seafood intake, she revealed, "I do have a little bit of salmon, but not too much because of the mercury that's in salmon."
Meanwhile, she said she no longer eats sushi because of the risk of "parasites."
"Caviar is good, there's no parasites there. It's good for you. Good fat," she added.
Despite her strict diet, Kerr always has room for sweet treats, though with her own unique twist. She makes lemon balm tea and carob treats with her younger children during "tea parties."
She also enjoys chocolate flavors and even makes her own version of hot chocolate with carob, coconut milk, and maple syrup.