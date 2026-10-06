Miranda Lambert Reveals Pet Kangaroo Inspired Ella Langley's Hit Song 'Choosin’ Texas'

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Miranda Lambert opened up about the totally incongruous story of how her hit "Choosin' Texas" with Ella Langley came about. During a recent interview, the country music veteran explained that the lyrics had a little something to do with a cop and a pet kangaroo.

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Source: ELLA LANGLEY/YOUTUBE

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Miranda Lambert Explains How a Kangaroo Ended Up Giving Us the Song of the Summer

Source: MEGA Miranda Lambert used to have a pet kangaroo.

"I used to have a pet kangaroo, and Ella had heard that, so when we first met, she was like, 'I've been dying to ask you this whole time...'" Lambert explained in conversation with Rolling Stone. At the time, the singer's kangaroo "got me out of a ticket, because this police officer was like, 'Oh ... you ran a stop sign.' Whatever I did, it's a backroad in Oklahoma," Lambert said. "And she was like, 'What's in your passenger seat?' I was like, 'That's my pet. Her name is Olivia.' Her name is Olivia Rootin' John, and so definitely, I think she got me out of a ticket." "And so Ella was like, 'Is this story true?'" Lambert recalled. "And I was like, 'Yes, it is.' And so she was like, 'She's from Texas, I could tell.' And that's where the song was born, funny enough."

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The Rolling Stone Studio: @mirandalambert



Miranda Lambert talks about how having a pet kangaroo in the passenger seat inspired the lyrics for Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas"



"She was like, 'she's from Texas, I can tell.' And that's where the song was born, funny enough." pic.twitter.com/sKOvrHZdDO — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 5, 2026 Source: @ROLLINGSTONE/X

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Ella Langley Has Told This Story Before

Source: MEGA Miranda Lambert told the story in a new interview.

Lambert was asked about the kangaroo because Langley has already told this story publicly from her point of view. "We were talking about her having a kangaroo at one point, and then she said she had Texas plates on when she got pulled over with the kangaroo in her car," the rising country star said on SiriusXM's "The Highway" recently. "And I said, 'Well, the cop was probably like, 'She's from Texas, I can tell.' And literally that's how we got that title."

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Source: 4X4/YOUTUBE

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'Choosin' Texas' Is a Runaway Hit

Source: ELLA LANGLEY/YOUTUBE Miranda Lambert co-wrote and co-produced Ella Langley's hit song.

"Choosin' Texas" has been inescapable all summer, even outside of country music circles, with a record-breaking 24 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. While Langley’s name is on the track, Lambert famously co-wrote and co-produced the song and also appeared in its music video.

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Source: POPCAST/YOUTUBE

Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley's Collab Wasn't All Smooth-Sailing

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA