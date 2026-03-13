model kendra spade moves behind the scenes to champion indie film

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Kendra Spade, known for her appearance in the Neon acquisition Pleasure, is stepping off-screen to take on a new role: Producer. Spade is currently backing All The Pretty Punches, a short film by director Natalie Sarah Brown. The project is a "queer spaghetti western" set in a tiki bar, exploring themes of romantic delusion and identity.

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For Spade, joining the production team wasn't about vanity—it was about utility. Leveraging a background in production management that she’s had since she was 15, Spade is using her platform to rally support for a vision she believes in. "I spent years being the subject," Spade says. "Now, I’m interested in the mechanics of how art gets made. I want to use my energy to help talented friends get their stories told." Spade, who celebrates two years of sobriety this month, has been laser-focused on the logistics of the film's crowdfunding campaign on Seed&Spark. She views her role not as the "star," but as the operator ensuring the project hits its margins.