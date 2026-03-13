Model Kendra Spade Moves Behind the Scenes to Champion Indie Film
March 13 2026, Published 4:53 a.m. ET
Kendra Spade, known for her appearance in the Neon acquisition Pleasure, is stepping off-screen to take on a new role: Producer.
Spade is currently backing All The Pretty Punches, a short film by director Natalie Sarah Brown. The project is a "queer spaghetti western" set in a tiki bar, exploring themes of romantic delusion and identity.
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For Spade, joining the production team wasn't about vanity—it was about utility. Leveraging a background in production management that she’s had since she was 15, Spade is using her platform to rally support for a vision she believes in.
"I spent years being the subject," Spade says. "Now, I’m interested in the mechanics of how art gets made. I want to use my energy to help talented friends get their stories told."
Spade, who celebrates two years of sobriety this month, has been laser-focused on the logistics of the film's crowdfunding campaign on Seed&Spark. She views her role not as the "star," but as the operator ensuring the project hits its margins.
On February 19th, Spade is producing a live fundraising event at Dynasty Typewriter. The night features live astrology readings by Evan Nathaniel Grim and a conversation with the film's director, Natalie Sarah Brown.
Spade won't be on stage; she’ll be running the show from the back of the room.
"This industry is tough," Spade notes. "If I can help build the lens for someone else, that’s a win."