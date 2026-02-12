Model Kirsten Vaughn Reveals Both She and Her Baby Nearly Died During Childbirth
Feb. 12 2026, Published 1:10 a.m. ET
Kirsten Vaughn, the beloved model known as Ms. Red, almost died while bringing her son into the world, she recently revealed.
The content creator opened up about surviving severe preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that kills roughly 70,000 mothers and 500,000 babies worldwide every year.
"My son and I almost died," Vaughn revealed. "But we made it and we're both healthy."
The recovery, though, has been anything but smooth. Vaughn admits she's been "struggling with postpartum depression and having panic attacks in the months since childbirth. She describes the past year as "one of the toughest times in my life," a period marked by extreme highs and devastating lows that forced her to confront her own resilience.
"I'm stronger than I think," she says, acknowledging that she's had to learn this lesson the hard way.
What makes Vaughn's story particularly striking is the contrast between her public persona and private reality. On social media and during modeling work, she projects confidence and edge.
The woman who can burp on command and headbangs to Viking metal seems fearless. She nearly had both big toenails ripped off in a mosh pit at Louder Than Life Music Festival in September. They're "barely holding on," she says.
But behind the scenes, Vaughn describes herself as "a big softy" who sobs over five-second animal videos on Instagram and cries at clips of elderly couples facing illness. She also experiences anticipatory grief for family members and pets who are still alive and healthy.
"I have a huge heart," she explains. "I'm very caring and love doting on my loved ones."
It's that vulnerability, paired with her brush with mortality, that's reshaped her outlook entirely. "Life is too short to worry about anything that is out of my control," Vaughn says.