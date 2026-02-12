model kirsten vaughn reveals both she and her baby nearly died during childbirth

Article continues below advertisement

Kirsten Vaughn, the beloved model known as Ms. Red, almost died while bringing her son into the world, she recently revealed. The content creator opened up about surviving severe preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that kills roughly 70,000 mothers and 500,000 babies worldwide every year. "My son and I almost died," Vaughn revealed. "But we made it and we're both healthy."

The recovery, though, has been anything but smooth. Vaughn admits she's been "struggling with postpartum depression and having panic attacks in the months since childbirth. She describes the past year as "one of the toughest times in my life," a period marked by extreme highs and devastating lows that forced her to confront her own resilience. "I'm stronger than I think," she says, acknowledging that she's had to learn this lesson the hard way. What makes Vaughn's story particularly striking is the contrast between her public persona and private reality. On social media and during modeling work, she projects confidence and edge.

