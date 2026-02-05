model london honey reveals she wanted to erase her asian identity after brutal bullying

Article continues below advertisement

London Honey spent years of her life wishing she wasn't Asian. The model who built a career celebrating her image and identity, just revealed she once rejected her entire cultural background after relentless bullying in the early 2000s made her uncomfortable in her own skin. The bombshell content creator who commands attention online once did everything possible to disappear. "Growing up in a predominantly white population around the early 2000's there was a lot of racial discrimination against Asian Americans," Honey said. “I experienced a lot of bullying growing up due to my racial identity and I never fully understood why people treated me the way that they did.”

The harassment started early but intensified during high school, creating what she describes as a full-blown identity crisis. She sadly began othering herself, and the bullying cut deep enough that she actively distanced herself from her heritage, trying to erase the very thing that made her a target. Between freshman and sophomore year, however, something clicked. Honey stopped running from her identity and started running toward it. She became curious about the person she'd been trying to suppress, exploring her cultural background and rediscovering herself on her own terms.

Source: SUPPLIED