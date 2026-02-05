Model London Honey Reveals She Wanted to Erase Her Asian Identity After Brutal Bullying
Feb. 5 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
London Honey spent years of her life wishing she wasn't Asian. The model who built a career celebrating her image and identity, just revealed she once rejected her entire cultural background after relentless bullying in the early 2000s made her uncomfortable in her own skin.
The bombshell content creator who commands attention online once did everything possible to disappear.
"Growing up in a predominantly white population around the early 2000's there was a lot of racial discrimination against Asian Americans," Honey said. “I experienced a lot of bullying growing up due to my racial identity and I never fully understood why people treated me the way that they did.”
The harassment started early but intensified during high school, creating what she describes as a full-blown identity crisis. She sadly began othering herself, and the bullying cut deep enough that she actively distanced herself from her heritage, trying to erase the very thing that made her a target.
Between freshman and sophomore year, however, something clicked. Honey stopped running from her identity and started running toward it. She became curious about the person she'd been trying to suppress, exploring her cultural background and rediscovering herself on her own terms.
Her story mirrors a broader experience many Asian Americans faced during that era, when post-9/11 xenophobia and pre-social media isolation created perfect conditions for racial targeting without consequence. But while the trauma was collective, the journey back had to be personal.
To that end, Honey credits her mother as her biggest influence.
“I see how she shaped me into the woman I am today in my values and my appreciation for women,” she said. “She raised me with patience whether it’s with friends, children, or family. She taught me gratitude and to be grateful and appreciate what I have or what is given to me. And she emphasized having consideration for anyone and everyone because it’s a small form of respect that gets overlooked a lot.”
Today, Honey's platform represents the opposite of that high school girl who wanted to blend in. She's visible, unapologetic and rooted in the identity she once rejected. The transformation from self-rejection to self-celebration took years, but it's the kind of evolution that doesn't show up in a feed. Until now.