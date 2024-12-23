NEWS Model Victoria Silvstedt, 50, Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Bikini Body While Taking a Dip in the Ocean: Photos Source: @victoriasilvstedt/instagram

Swedish star Victoria Silvstedt looked half her age when she hit the beach in St. Barts on Sunday, December 22. In photos obtained by OK!, the model, 50, took a dip in the ocean while wearing a white bikini, which showed off her flawless figure and impressive abs.

Silvstedt splashed around in the water and eventually made her way back to the sand and slipped on a white miniskirt. Despite being in the waves, her long blonde hair remained in its perfect blowout. The star first touched down in the area last week, captioning a December 15 photo near an airplane runway, "Bonjour from St Barths 🏝️." She also uploaded images in a few other skin-baring looks, writing, "Christmas Greetings from the Tropics 💚🌴❤️." "Stunningly Beautiful Goddess🙌👸🎄❤️‍🔥," one fan commented on the post, while another wrote, "Merry Christmas beauty 🌲🌴🎄💚."

Though Silvstedt has found plenty of success in modeling, she admitted in a past interview that the gig isn't "fulfilling." "It’s entertaining but I always wanted more. And that’s why I took on jobs that were different and more exciting," she said of expanding her career into acting, singing, and fashion design.

However, the blonde bombshell doesn't consider herself a music artist. "Well, let me just say that is singing is quite fun, but I am definitely not a singer," she confessed. "It was an offer from EMI Records and an opportunity I couldn’t say no to."

"Shooting movies both in the United Sates and Italy was an adventure as I spent weeks and months on movie sets. My E! reality show was fun because the camera was following me as I lived my daily life. But for me, the action is all in television, and I live for action," she raved. "Hosting shows on Swedish, French and Italian TV is something I enjoy and is very fulfilling."

When asked about achieving success, Silvstedt explained, "My career followed the snowball effect." "I never really like to plan the next step and I just let life present its opportunities. Something I am proud of is my ability to learn languages quickly," the former beauty pageant queen shared. "Besides Scandinavian languages and English, I was able to learn French and Italian easily. This adds credibility to my work with my audience and fans. I also think they like my exotic accent."