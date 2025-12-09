model zoe skye acquired a fleet of supercars before she could even legally rent a car

Article continues below advertisement

Three years ago, Zoe Skye (https://hoo.be/zoeskye) was working as a state-licensed veterinary technician in Scottsdale. Today, she walks into her garage and chooses between an Audi R8, a G63 Mercedes G-Wagon, a BMW M4, an 800-horsepower BMW X6M, a Ford Raptor and several sport motorcycles. She's 21 years old. The timeline is striking: broke college student at 18, first supercar at 20, seven-figure business owner at 21.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTOGRAPHER: CONNOR JACKSON

Article continues below advertisement

The narrative everyone expects goes like this: model gets famous, buys cars to flex for content, rinses and repeats. Skye's trajectory, however, moves differently. She didn't buy cars to build a brand, instead leveraging her modeling success into tangible assets and multiple businesses in an industry that typically requires decades of relationship-building. The transformation began during her freshman year at Arizona State University, where Skye was studying pre-med and working as a vet tech. She was presumably headed toward a respectable six-figure salary sometime around 2030. Then she created an OnlyFans account at 18, and the trajectory changed completely. While building her content business, Skye also went to work at a car dealership. Her desire to enter the automotive scene and cut her teeth from the inside paid off, learning the business while simultaneously building her collection, which is valued at nearly $1M. "I had never expected to go from driving a 2005 Honda Civic at 18 to being 21 and able to walk into my garage and choose from almost a million dollars worth of cars to drive at any given moment," Skye said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTOGRAPHER: CONNOR JACKSON