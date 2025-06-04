'Modern Family' Actor Rico Rodriguez Reveals How He 'Got Played' by Costar Sofía Vergara

During a recent episode of their costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson ’s “ Dinner’s on Me ” podcast, Rodriguez told the host how Vergara “suckered” him in and playfully took advantage of his kindness.

“It was so funny because, like, I always would be with Sofía. And, you know, I mean, it’s very well known how Sofía, she sometimes goes off the rails,” he said, referring to Vergara’s knack for veering off into improv while filming.

“And so she would go off the rails, and then she would go, ‘Rico, what’s my line?’” he revealed before explaining the biggest “task” she expected out of him.

“I love Sofía, but I, I got played. I got played by Sofía,” he told Ferguson. “So one time, being the nice person that I am, Sofía was late to the table read, and I was like, ‘I know how she marks her lines on her script.’ So I was like, ‘You know what? Let me be nice and let me mark her script for her.’”