'Modern Family' Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Comes Out as Bisexual: Watch
She's out and proud!
Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons came out as bisexual in an Instagram post on Monday, June 16.
In the video, the teenager, 18, who is best known for playing Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the beloved ABC sitcom, lip-syncs to a scene from the ABC series featuring Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofía Vergara.
In the scene, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Vergara) says, "You are Vietnamese," to which a young Lily says, "No I'm not, I'm gay, I'm gay!"
Mitchell Pritchett (Ferguson) then says, "Honey, no, you're not gay. You are just confused!"
She mouths Lily's line which reads: "people keep joking so much abt [sic] me being gay when I literally am (I'm bi)."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #bi #pride🌈," she added to the post.
Of course, people loved the revelation.
One person referred to Lily's parents, Mitch and Cam, writing, "Omgggg cam and mitch would be so happy 😭🎀💅🏻," while another said, "coming out to this audio is truly iconic."
A third person gushed, "CONGRATS. So happy for you!!! 💖💜💙," while a fourth said, "Happy pride, girlie! 🙌."