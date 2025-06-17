'Modern Family' Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Comes Out as Bisexual: Watch

She's out and proud!

Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons came out as bisexual in an Instagram post on Monday, June 16.

In the video, the teenager, 18, who is best known for playing Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the beloved ABC sitcom, lip-syncs to a scene from the ABC series featuring Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofía Vergara.

In the scene, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Vergara) says, "You are Vietnamese," to which a young Lily says, "No I'm not, I'm gay, I'm gay!"

Mitchell Pritchett (Ferguson) then says, "Honey, no, you're not gay. You are just confused!"