Moissanite Vs. Diamonds: Everything You Should Know

Moissanite Vs. Diamonds: The Biggest Differences

Diamonds form in the Earth’s mantle over billions of years. The gemstone is composed of carbon, which is responsible for its hardness, brilliance, and beauty. Diamonds are found in volcanic areas. They can be hard to find, which explains the cost often associated with diamonds.

Moissanite is a naturally occurring silicon carbide mineral discovered by Henri Moissan in the 19th century. It is now made inside a laboratory and is easily accessible at a fraction of the price of a diamond.

Diamonds and Moissanite gemstones look very similar. Many people cannot tell one gemstone from another without a diamond testing tool. It is brilliant, bold, and a great alternative to expensive diamonds.

Creating Moissanite jewelry is much simpler than creating a diamond piece. Scientists control the production in the laboratory and can make pieces in days instead of hundreds of years. This reduces the cost of the gemstone considerably, with savings passed on to the consumer.

Moissanite looks similar to diamonds but may have a yellow or other color when viewed in light. It’s nearly as hard as a diamond, registering 9.2 on the Mohs scale, compared to its perfect 10. It’s created in a controlled laboratory environment, eliminating potential conflict and environmental issues. Plus, Moissanite is priced at about ¼ the cost of diamonds.

