Molly Sims Admits Her 3 Kids Are 'Intrigued' by Showbiz — But 'They Know It's Not Happening Right Now'

Molly Sims admits her three kids — Brooks, 13, Scarlett, 10, and Grey, 8 — are "intrigued" by showbiz, but she isn't ready for them to dive into that world just yet. "They know it's not happening right now. It's not that I'm not supportive, but once you enter the business, it becomes a business. Money is made off of you. It's no longer a hobby, or I am going to do a few pictures for fun. I think there's a time and place," the model, 52, who is partnering with Shutterfly for the holidays to create a curated list of top personalized gifts, and of course, to create her annual family holiday card, exclusively tells OK!. "I think it depends on the child, how mature they are, where they are [in life]. I never say never because I know that will bite me — but for right now, it's probably not the best thing."

Source: @mollybsims/instagram Molly Sims shares three kids with husband Scott Stuber.

For now, Sims, who is married to Scott Stuber, says her kiddos are enjoying a "normal" childhood, though they have "access" to the business. "They know the insides and outsides a little bit. They are intrigued. Brooks has to take drama, and I am like, 'We're going to crush this monologue!'" she shares, adding that her tots think she and Stuber are "cool" but would never admit it.

Source: @mollybsims/instagram The model says her kids are 'intrigued' by showbiz.

From running her business, YSE Beauty, a skincare brand she founded in 2023, to being on her podcast, "Lipstick on the Rim," the mom-of-three is quite busy, which is why she has to "delegate" tasks to stay organized. "I think you have to set people up for success," she says. "You have to set up your kids for success. If you are not structured, it becomes crazy because there are three schedules. I take it in buckets — you have fall, winter, spring and summer, so their schedules are quarterly. Also, the most important thing is to have fun and enjoy being a mom! If you're always bogged down, you're always feeling like fight or flight." "We work hard during the week. We work hard, play hard. I am very organized, but you also have to be structured," she notes.

Source: @mollybsims/instagram Molly Sims thinks her kids are 'funny and sweet.'

Despite all the chaos, the actress is loving being surrounded by her babies. "I think they're delicious. They're so funny and sweet," she gushes. "I think the things they see and how they see it through their little eyes is so amazing. I have a 13-year-old, who's not a teenager, but he's not a baby anymore. He's still sweet. He got into bed last night and was like, 'Oh, you're so warm, let's cuddle.' I am like, 'I love you at 13!'"

Source: Shutterfly Molly Sims is excited to partner with Shutterfly.

In the meantime, since the holidays are coming up, Sims is excited to partner with Shutterfly. "I love the personalization and a monogram. I've recommended the company for so many years, it did seem like a natural fit," she reveals. "People love it, people still love to send cards and send out a Christmas card. It can get overwhelming and people don't want to do it, and so I think the main thing for me was Shutterfly makes it easy for moms to get it done. I already have my card, which we shot eight days ago. It's a great way to get something done that's super chic and curated, but at the same time, it's easy to do." "My kids love monogram socks, and it's just fun and memorable," she says of some of her favorite gifts. "So many of my friends lost so much in the fire, so I am getting my friends a picture coffee cup. It's a great gift you can give when people have lost everything or nothing. I think the personalization makes everything a little bit more special."

Source: @mollybsims/instagram The mom-of-three will be spending the holidays with her family in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Shutterfly Pictured: Molly Sims' holiday card.