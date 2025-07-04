NEWS Molly Stewart Is Red, White and Ripped for 4th of July Source: Molly Stewart Molly Stewart is feeling very patriotic for the 4th of July

Molly Stewart is heating up Independence Day in a teeny tiny two-piece! The 33-year-old model and podcast host is celebrating the Fourth of July by rocking a star-spangled bikini that bares her stellar physique.

Molly Stewart Sizzles in Stars and Stripes

Source: Molly Stewart Molly Stewart is soaking up some sun!

For the special occasion, Stewart rocked a risqué swimwear set featuring a top with itty-bitty triangle cups bearing the American flag’s colors, complete with stars and stripes. However, the most distinctive feature of the garment was that it was too small for the actress’ ample assets, which spilled out from the sides. Hence, a hint on the side was evident in the snaps. Meanwhile, the gap between the cups bared a great deal. Its thin straps were secured over Stewart’s neck, while the other strings wrapped around her midriff.

Bikini Body on Display

Source: Molly Stewart Molly Stewart flexing poolside for Independence Day.

Stewart sported matching bikini bottoms, which were partly obscured by her tiny denim shorts. She styled her red locks in soft waves, which fell over her shoulders. The hairstyle also helped frame her face, which was enhanced by a full makeup application that highlighted her striking features.

Poolside Hottie

Source: Molly Stewart Molly Stewart wearing a cowboy hat and a crystal pendant.

Regarding accessories, Stewart opted for dangling popsicle earrings, a necklace with a crystal pendant, and a belly button ring. Stewart struck tantalizing poses by the swimming pool. With her Daisy Dukes, the Instagram model, who grew up in the Midwest, wore a cream cowboy hat, as seen in several pictures.

Molly Stewart Reveals Why She Loves the Fourth of July

Source: Molly Stewart Molly Stewart loves to celebrate the 4th of July.

In an exclusive interview, Stewart dished on why she loves celebrating Independence Day. “I love the Fourth of July for that unmistakable smell of backyard grills,” she said. “It just hangs in the air and feels like summer.” Stewart also revealed the type of food that makes her “happy” during the federal holiday, and the one she warns not to “offer” her. “Give me a good burger and I’m happy. Just don’t offer me a hot dog; I’ll smile, but I’m judging you a little,” the podcast host shared.

Grateful for the ‘Freedom’

Source: Molly Stewart Molly Stewart showing off her red, white and blue earrings.

Stewart has also expressed her gratitude for being an American. “What I appreciate most about the U.S. is the freedom to carve my own path. I get to do what I love, even if it’s not exactly traditional. And that’s something worth celebrating,” she said. “My only complaint? The fireworks. I have three dogs, so most of the night is spent reassuring them the sky isn’t falling. But I do love the furry cuddles.”

A Certified Gym Buff

Source: Molly Stewart Molly Stewart flexing her bicep by the pool.

Stewart keeps herself in shape by working out regularly. However, apart from maintaining her fit physique in her home gym, the model also uses the area for filming content for social media. Judging from her photos, Stewart does pretty good in staying not only sexy, but also ripped. In terms of supplements, she “pretty much only takes collagen, some creatine and protein.”

Turning Away From Alcohol