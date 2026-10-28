Mom Believed Her Boyfriend and Kicked Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Out. Then the 'Stolen' Money Turned Up in His Car: '$300 I Never stole'

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A teen girl was kicked out of her home when her mother chose to believe her boyfriend instead of her. The story was shared by @sophiahastings4444 on TikTok, who retells people's stories to get the jury's verdict on it. She said in the clip about the victim's story: "I was kicked out of my house at 16 over $300 I never stole."

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Source: @SOPHIAHASTINGS4444/TIKTOK A teen girl was kicked out of her home when her mother chose to believe her boyfriend instead of her.

Sophia shared, "My mom's boyfriend always kept cash in their bedroom. And one afternoon it was just gone." The first person who was eyed suspiciously by the boyfriend was the teen girl: "He said that he had saw me near the room earlier, so it must have been me." She continued, "I begged my mom to believe me. I told her I never touched his money." However, instead of taking her daughter's side, the teen girl's mom chose to believe her boyfriend and told her daughter that she had "20 minutes to pack and move out." "I ended up going to stay with my aunt," the user shared on TikTok.

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Source: @SOPHIAHASTINGS4444/TIKTOK The first person who was eyed suspiciously for the stolen money by the boyfriend was the teen girl.

Surprisingly enough, the teen girl was met with some fortunate news: The money was found. "A week later, my mom texted me and said that her boyfriend had found the money under the seat in his car," she recalled. Apparently, her mother's boyfriend "had moved it and forgotten." Additionally, "He told me I could come home, and the whole thing was a misunderstanding." But the girl turned down the offer: "I refused because a home shouldn't disappear just because someone accuses you of something," she explained.

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Source: @SOPHIAHASTINGS4444/TIKTOK A week later, the teen girl was met with some fortunate news: The money was found.

Continuing, Sophia then revealed that the incident happened years ago, and now that she is an adult, the girl's mother wants to have a relationship with her. As she shared, "My family is taking her side and saying that I'm punishing her forever." But, in the TikToker's defense, "Was it one mistake, or did she destroy our relationship over taking her boyfriend's side and kicking me out at 16?" Sophia then proceeded to ask the comment section for advice on the matter. She even captioned the post as: "One accusation changed this family forever. When the truth finally came out, was an apology enough—or was the damage already done? ⚖️"

Source: @SOPHIAHASTINGS4444/TIKTOK The incident happened years ago, and now that she is an adult, the girl's mother wants to have a relationship with her.