Momcozy’s Top Black Friday Deals for Baby Gear That Can Save Families up to 50%
Nov. 25 2025, Published 1:56 a.m. ET
The brand, which reports being loved by more than 4.5 million moms, has launched special offers on many must-have mother and baby products – here are five top picks.
Black Friday is the most exciting shopping season of the year. But it can also feel chaotic, with people overwhelmed by the huge range of offers—especially new parents looking to snag the best baby gear available.
So here are five Black Friday picks from Momcozy. Trusted by over 4.5 million moms, according to the brand, the mother and baby company is offering several deals on products featuring its mom-first designs and Cozy Tech features—up to 50% off on momcozy.com and up to 30% off on Amazon from November 20 to December 1.
Multi-Function: Wearable Breast Pump Bra
Quick Take: A pumping-and-nursing-in-one bra crafted to accommodate wearable breast pumps.
What Makes It Stand Out: Designed to move seamlessly from everyday wear to hands-free pumping, this bra features Momcozy’s CozyFitClasp with an “Expanding Space” design for better comfort. It works perfectly with wearable pumps like the M5 and S12 Pro.
Standout Features:
- One-piece seamless adhesive design to enhance comfort and provide a stable, secure fit
- Accommodates wearable breast pumps like the M5 and S12
- CozyFitClasp offers an “Expanding Space” feature to amplify comfort during pumping
- Flexible straps for comfort and style; U-back or crossback options for personalized comfort
Deal Details:
Now: $19.99
Was: $39.99
Save: 50%
Where: Momcozy’s official website
PureHug Baby Carrier
Quick Take: A lightweight, ergonomic baby carrier that creates a comfortable, supported carry for both parent and baby.
What Makes It Stand Out: A go-to choice for bonding with your baby on the move. It grows with little ones from around three months to toddlerhood, making it versatile for everything from daily routines to travel.
Standout Features:
- Lightweight, 3-in-1 baby carrier
- Grows with your child from 3 months up until they are a toddler
- Adjustable to three sizes, supporting 7-44 lbs
- Ergonomic “M” position to encourage healthy hip and spine development
- Built-in EVA lumbar support to reduce back strain
- Padded, adjustable shoulder and waist straps for a customized fit
Deal Details:
Now: $38.99
Was: $59.99
Save: 35%
Where: Momcozy’s official website
Superfast Portable Breast Milk & Water Warmer for Travel
Quick Take: Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional bottle warmers. This portable warmer can help simplify feeding time, whether you’re at home or on the go.
What Makes It Stand Out: With dual heating modes for breast milk and water, it supports more consistent temperature control. And no more waiting! This milk warmer heats water and refrigerates breast milk incredibly fast.
Standout Features:
- Heats water to 104°F in just 3 minutes and warms refrigerated breast milk to 98°F in just 5 minutes
- Large 17oz capacity and leak-proof thermos bottle design
- A single battery charge heats 4 oz of water up to 24 times or warms 4 oz of milk up to 8 times
- Fast charging in just 1.5 hours
Deal Details:
Now: $55.99
Was: $79.99
Save: 30%
Where: Momcozy’s official website
Momcozy S12 Pro Wearable Breast Pump
Quick Take: A hands-free breast pump with a lightweight feel designed for comfort.
What Makes It Stand Out: Features Momcozy’s DoubleFit Flange, which molds closely to the breast for stronger suction and fewer leaks. Its long battery life supports up to 7–8 pumping sessions per charge (about 240 minutes).
Standout Features:
- Upgraded DoubleFit Flange with a double-layer seal
- Fully charges in just 130 minutes
- Made with BPA-free, food-grade silicone
- Upgraded 3 modes—Stimulation, Expression, and Mixed
Deal Details:
Now: $97.99
Was: $139.99
Save: 30%
Where: Momcozy’s official website
All-in-one M5 Wearable Breast Pump
Quick Take: One of the brand’s light and discreet options for breast pumps for busy moms on the go—with four fresh colors they love.
What Makes It Stand Out: It uses a unique horizontal pumping angle, mimicking a baby’s natural nursing position for gentler suction and smoother milk flow.
Standout Features:
- Unique horizontal pumping angle
- Upgraded Mixed Mode with 3 modes and 9 adjustable suction levels
- 8 oz, only 2/3 the size of typical breast pumps
- 120-minute charging time
- Four fresh colors, including three brand-new shades
Deal Details:
Now: $139.99
Was: $199.99
Save: 30%
Where: Momcozy’s official website
New parents are always keen to snap up products that make daily parenting easier. These Black Friday picks from Momcozy have been identified based on their current availability and discounts—available from November 20 through December 1—as bargains to consider during this year’s holiday shopping.
This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. Please check the retailer’s website for the most up-to-date pricing information.