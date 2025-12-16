More Than Just a Flat Stomach: Dr. Jennifer Harrington Talks Tummy Tucks

Millions of people around the world wish they had a flatter stomach when they look in the mirror. While plastic surgery shouldn’t be a standalone solution for anyone wanting to improve their physique, Dr. Jennifer Harrington of Harrington + Associates Plastic Surgery says that one procedure in particular may help patients reach their goals.

“Abdominoplasties, or tummy tucks, are popular among women who have been pregnant or anyone who has lost significant amounts of weight,” she explains. “Men and women alike can feel dissatisfied with the appearance of their midsection.”

A common misconception is that a tummy tuck is nothing more than an abdominal liposuction. That’s part of it, but this procedure also involves the skin (and sometimes even muscles) of the abdomen.

“The procedure removes excess fat in the abdominal area, tightens skin around the stomach, and can repair diastasis recti, or separated abdominal muscles,” says Dr. Harrington.

For anyone considering getting a tummy tuck, it’s important to understand that this isn’t a one-size-fits-all operation. Starting with the initial consultation, Dr. Harrington works with candidates to develop a fully customized surgical plan.

The exact details of the surgery are unique to each patient, but Dr. Harrington says that in many cases, tummy tucks fall into one of three categories: mini, full, or extended.

A “mini” tummy tuck is one that only targets the lower abdomen (the area below the belly button). Many patients are drawn to this procedure because it’s less involved and leaves a smaller scar. However, compared to the full and extended options, the mini tummy tuck is limited when it comes to skin tightening.

Most of Dr. Harrington’s patients choose the full (or “traditional”) tummy tuck. “A full tummy tuck involves an incision that runs from hip to hip,” she says. “That allows me to remove and tighten excess skin and fat from the entire abdominal area, as well as repair muscle tissue if necessary.”

Patients who want to maximize the fat-removing potential of this surgery will sometimes ask for the extended tummy tuck. This procedure is similar to the full tummy tuck, but it also goes around the sides to remove excess skin and fat on the hips (and sometimes even on the lower back).

A quick scroll through the before and after pictures on the Harrington + Associates Plastic Surgery website will show you that a well-done tummy tuck has a transformative effect on the patient. However, Dr. Harrington cautions patients that this isn’t a weight-loss procedure.

Most tummy-tuck procedures create a flatter stomach by tightening skin and removing fat that doesn’t seem to respond to diet and exercise. If you’re in good health but have recently given birth or lost a significant amount of weight, a tummy tuck might help you clear the last hurdle standing between you and your dream physique.