More Than Just a Flat Stomach: Dr. Jennifer Harrington Talks Tummy Tucks
Dec. 16 2025, Published 2:42 a.m. ET
Millions of people around the world wish they had a flatter stomach when they look in the mirror. While plastic surgery shouldn’t be a standalone solution for anyone wanting to improve their physique, Dr. Jennifer Harrington of Harrington + Associates Plastic Surgery says that one procedure in particular may help patients reach their goals.
“Abdominoplasties, or tummy tucks, are popular among women who have been pregnant or anyone who has lost significant amounts of weight,” she explains. “Men and women alike can feel dissatisfied with the appearance of their midsection.”
A common misconception is that a tummy tuck is nothing more than an abdominal liposuction. That’s part of it, but this procedure also involves the skin (and sometimes even muscles) of the abdomen.
“The procedure removes excess fat in the abdominal area, tightens skin around the stomach, and can repair diastasis recti, or separated abdominal muscles,” says Dr. Harrington.
For anyone considering getting a tummy tuck, it’s important to understand that this isn’t a one-size-fits-all operation. Starting with the initial consultation, Dr. Harrington works with candidates to develop a fully customized surgical plan.
The exact details of the surgery are unique to each patient, but Dr. Harrington says that in many cases, tummy tucks fall into one of three categories: mini, full, or extended.
A “mini” tummy tuck is one that only targets the lower abdomen (the area below the belly button). Many patients are drawn to this procedure because it’s less involved and leaves a smaller scar. However, compared to the full and extended options, the mini tummy tuck is limited when it comes to skin tightening.
Most of Dr. Harrington’s patients choose the full (or “traditional”) tummy tuck. “A full tummy tuck involves an incision that runs from hip to hip,” she says. “That allows me to remove and tighten excess skin and fat from the entire abdominal area, as well as repair muscle tissue if necessary.”
Patients who want to maximize the fat-removing potential of this surgery will sometimes ask for the extended tummy tuck. This procedure is similar to the full tummy tuck, but it also goes around the sides to remove excess skin and fat on the hips (and sometimes even on the lower back).
A quick scroll through the before and after pictures on the Harrington + Associates Plastic Surgery website will show you that a well-done tummy tuck has a transformative effect on the patient. However, Dr. Harrington cautions patients that this isn’t a weight-loss procedure.
Most tummy-tuck procedures create a flatter stomach by tightening skin and removing fat that doesn’t seem to respond to diet and exercise. If you’re in good health but have recently given birth or lost a significant amount of weight, a tummy tuck might help you clear the last hurdle standing between you and your dream physique.
When counseling patients who are considering a tummy tuck, Dr. Harrington takes the time to assess whether they’re a good candidate. Patients should generally be at or close to their target weight, be able to maintain a stable and healthy weight, and be in good overall physical and mental health.
Women considering the procedure should have finished having children, and all candidates should have realistic expectations for what the surgery can do for them.
Some people believe that the results of a tummy tuck are only temporary, but this is a misconception. A tummy tuck removes excess skin and stubborn fat, and the body doesn’t automatically regain skin or fat.
Tummy tucks can have lifelong staying power, but Dr. Harrington says that the longevity of your results depends on your lifestyle. If you maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, and eat a balanced diet, you could have a flat stomach for the rest of your life. However, if your weight fluctuates dramatically, you could completely undo your results.
So is a tummy tuck right for you? Under the right circumstances, abdominoplasty can boost your confidence and overall well-being. It’s important to note, though, that your choice of surgeon is vital to your success. Dr. Harrington is the Director of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at North Memorial Hospital, and she completed her general surgery residency at the renowned Mayo Clinic.
To Dr. Harrington, no surgery is routine. She performs each procedure with precision and artistry, and each one is specifically tailored to the patient. At her practice, aesthetics aren’t the only thing that matters — she hopes to send patients into the world happier and more confident than they were before.
This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.