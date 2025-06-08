or
Morgan Fairchild, 75, Proves Age Is Just a Number: Here's How She Stays Fit and Fabulous

Photo of Morgan Fairchild
Source: MEGA

Morgan Fairchild proves age is just a number as she revealed her secrets to staying fit, healthy and glamorous.

By:

June 8 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Morgan Fairchild is not just a soap legend; she's a shining example of health and vitality at 75.

Sources tell Closer how she keeps her calendar full while inspiring younger generations in Hollywood.

"Morgan is back to playing Haven de Havilland on General Hospital and she's in pre-production for a new movie that's set to start shooting later this year. On top of that, she's a board member of a cat rescue in Los Angeles and very active in the rescue community," an insider shared.

Photo of Morgan Fairchild
Source: @morganfairchild1/Instagram

Morgan Fairchild looks stunning and youthful at 75.

The actress' journey began with a role as a body double for Faye Dunaway.

She rose to fame in the '70s and '80s, starring in iconic shows like Dallas and Falcon Crest.

Over the years, she appeared in notable roles, including a guest spot on a 2010 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and a pivotal part in Revenge in 2014, where she portrayed Teresa.

Recently, she also brought life to Angelica Deveraux in Days of Our Lives.

Photo of Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan
Source: @morganfairchild1/Instagram

'Ladies of the '80s': A Divas Christmas' is a holiday movie starring iconic actresses from the 1980s.

Sources said the Search for Tomorrow star follows a disciplined nutrition and fitness regimen. She knows how to stay on the move and keeps her energy high. Fairchild was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles, looking as stunning as ever.

"She still exercises every day and has a personal trainer. She also follows a pretty strict low-carb diet with a lot of organic vegetables; she's very health-conscious," insiders revealed. "She still looks incredible; you would never guess her age if you didn't know it."

Photo of Morgan Fairchild
Source: MEGA

Morgan Fairchild rose to fame in the ’70s and ’80s.

Despite a sunny disposition, Fairchild has faced her share of heartache. Insiders told Closer that "she's actually had a very hard couple of years because her partner of 35 years passed away in 2023."

The Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas star announced the passing of her beloved partner, Mark Seiler, who died on July 7, 2023.

Reflecting on their love, she expressed her grief on social media. "#SadNews I'm so sorry to let you know that my life partner (36 years together) & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday night," she wrote alongside a cherished photo. "He'd had Parkinson's for several years but it seems to be Long Covid that took his life after his 3rd infection. Hold your loved ones close."

Photo of Mark Seiler and Morgan Fairchild
Source: @morganfairchild1/Instagram

Morgan Fairchild announced that her beloved partner, Mark Seiler, passed away on July 7, 2023.

Fairchild characterized Seiler as "a warm, brilliant & very funny man," confessing, "I am devastated."

Despite the heartbreak, she perseveres. "It has been a huge heartbreak but she's not letting it take her down," sources said.

"She's forged through the grief and is living the life the way she knows Mark would want her to. She is a very strong woman; she may seem like a gentle flower but she's a force!"

In a previous interview with Closer, Fairchild reflected on her bond with her late partner. "I don't know, it's definitely a long-term commitment and we've been together for a long time…so we may just leave it the way it is right now. We're both getting older," she said in 2020.

