Morgan Fairchild, 75, Proves Age Is Just a Number: Here's How She Stays Fit and Fabulous

The actress' journey began with a role as a body double for Faye Dunaway.

She rose to fame in the '70s and '80s, starring in iconic shows like Dallas and Falcon Crest.

Over the years, she appeared in notable roles, including a guest spot on a 2010 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and a pivotal part in Revenge in 2014, where she portrayed Teresa.

Recently, she also brought life to Angelica Deveraux in Days of Our Lives.