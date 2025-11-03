Morgan Freeman, 88, Debuts Drastic New Appearance as Fans Say He's 'Been Frozen at the Same Age' for Years

Article continues below advertisement

Fans can’t stop talking about Morgan Freeman’s latest TV appearance. The iconic actor, 88, stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show and was greeted by the famous spirit walk in a video posted on X on Sunday, November 2.

The king of all cavernous voices, Morgan Freeman! pic.twitter.com/Ja4bA7Nx7M — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) November 2, 2025

Morgan Freeman Was Greeted by 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

Source: The Jennifer Hudson Show/X Fans couldn't help but notice Morgan Freeman's aged appearance.

In the clip, Freeman was greeted by staff members on either side as they sang and cheered his name while he walked down the hallway to the stage. The Dark Knight Rises star wore a tailored plaid suit jacket, a burgundy button-down and blue jeans. By the time he reached the end of the line, he appeared winded, leaning against the corner before blowing a playful raspberry. “Morgan Freeman, we love him / We love all his movies, he’s a king / We got Morgan Freeman, we love him / Here at J. Hud,” sang the group. “The king of all cavernous voices, Morgan Freeman!” the post’s caption read.

Fans Pointed Out Morgan Freeman's Appearance

Source: MEGA Morgan Freeman appeared on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' and fans couldn't help but talk about his appearance online.

In the comments section, fans pointed out the Alpha actor’s noticeably aged appearance. “He’s been old my whole life, but now he’s actually starting to look old,” one user wrote, while another critic added, “He finally looks like he aged. I thought he was a vampire tbh.” “Morgan been 40 all my life. Never thought I’d see the day when he finally gets older 🥹 Someone should’ve walked him down like he expected at the beginning!” a third added.

Morgan Freeman's Career Spans 6 Decades

Source: MEGA Morgan Freeman is known for his appearances in major blockbuster films.

Freeman is known for his commanding presence, which he has shown in movies like The Shawshank Redemption, Bruce Almighty and Seven in his nearly six-decade career. Freeman has suffered health issues over the years, speaking openly about the lasting injuries he sustained from a 2008 car accident in Mississippi when he and a passenger were freed with the Jaws of Life. Although doctors attempted to repair the nerve damage, Freeman was left with a “useless hand” that requires a compression glove to ensure blood flow.

Morgan Freeman's Left Hand Is 'Useless'

Source: MEGA Morgan Freeman suffered a life altering car accident in 2008.