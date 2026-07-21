Morgan Wallen Fan Accused of Peeing on Family During Packed Stadium Concert

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A Morgan Wallen fan accused another concertgoer of peeing on his family during the country singer’s concert on Saturday, July 18, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Troy Grevelding, the man who reported the alleged incident, was watching the “Thinkin’ Bout Me” singer perform at the show with his wife, brother and eight-year-old niece when he realized something was amiss.

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Morgan Wallen Fan Alleged a Man Urinated on His Family While Attending a Concert

Source: MEGA Troy Grevelding said that the police informed him that they couldn't arrest the suspect even after peeing on his family.

Grevelding told TMZ that he and his wife could feel a stream running down their legs at one point during the concert. He turned around to find out what exactly was going on, only to see the man behind them, still exposing his private parts, urinating on them and another group of nearby concertgoers. According to him, Maryland State Police Officers escorted the man outside the venue after he reported the incident, but informed him that they could not arrest him because they had not witnessed the alleged incident themselves.

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🚨Wow! A man and his family go to a Morgan Wallen concert and some guy relieved himself on them😱



—Naturally he calls the police, but when they arrive they tell him they cannot arrest this man due to Maryland laws.



—He says, “so a man can pull out his____urinate on me, my… pic.twitter.com/MtOmvCgeti — AmyLouWho (@perseverare1776) July 20, 2026 Source: @perseverare/X MDTA Police later detained the suspect and stated that a 'criminal investigation' is ongoing on the matter.

However, a Maryland Transportation Authority Police Detective later responded to the scene and detained the man outside the venue, per reports. The MDTA Police issued a statement, saying, “The MDTA Police is aware of this incident and the video that is on social media. There is an active and open criminal investigation into this matter.”

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Troy Grevelding Said an Argument With the Accused Led to the Gross Faux Pas

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Source: MEGA Troy Grevelding said the man accused was seemingly intoxicated at the Morgan Wallen concert before things took a turn for the worse.

Grevelding, who hails from upstate New York, per Fox News Baltimore, recorded a video detailing the alleged incident. In the video, which was posted on his Facebook account, he said that the man behind them was allegedly intoxicated and had been bothering them since the moment they took their seats at the venue. He said that the man was apparently on FaceTime, was “being very loud” and disruptive, and even kept bumping into him.

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Source: MEGA Troy Grevelding said he argued with the man behind them before he felt him urinating on his family.

“So, after he bumped into me a couple more times, I turned around, I said, 'hey bud,' I said, 'these aren't your seats,' I said 'put your phone down, enjoy the show. You want to be on your phone, go to your seats...we're here to enjoy the show,’” he said. However, just shortly after he turned around to focus on the concert, he realized the horrible incident taking place. “My niece is standing on the seats, sitting on them...At that point, I kinda see him like bent over out of the corner of my eye. So, I turned to look,” he continued.

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Source: MEGA Troy Grevelding said he wants justice for his niece after the harrowing ordeal they faced at the Morgan Wallen concert.