Mormon Church Shooter Had a Donald Trump Sign Hanging Outside of His Home: Photo

New details about the Mormon church shooter have seemed to expose his potential support of President Donald Trump. Thomas Jacob Sanford — the 40-year-old veteran who was gunned down by officers after conducting a deadly attack in Michigan — had a Trump sign hanging outside of his home, according to Google Maps records. Sanford lived in a brick house just 15 minutes away from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township on the 4100 block of East Atherton Road in Burton.

Source: Google Maps The shooting suspect had a Trump sign displayed outside of his home.

Images from Google Maps dated June 2025 showcased a blue Trump/Vance yard poster hung on a fence above a red stop sign. While many social media users have insisted the sign shows Sanford's stance on politics, some MAGA fans argued the poster's placement about the stop sign could have meant he wanted to "stop Trump." In Michigan, however, the state's open primaries don't require voters to register with a specific party, so his exact political affiliation remains unknown at this time.

At Least 4 Killed During Tragic LDS Church Shooting

Source: @abc7chigcago/Instagram Thomas Jacob Sanford rammed his pickup truck into a Mormon church in Michigan before opening gunfire.

Sanford's street was cordoned off by a Michigan State Police bomb squad after the Sunday, September 28, attack. The military veteran rammed his pickup truck through the front door of the LDS church before unleashing his gun and later setting fire to the holy building. Sanford was killed during a gunfight with two officers within 10 minutes of the attack — though not before at least four of the hundreds of congregants were murdered and eight others were left wounded.

Suspect Killed by Officers During Church Attack

Source: @abc7chigcago/Instagram Thomas Jacob Sanford was killed during a gun fight with two officers after the deadly shooting.

In response to debate over Sanford's political views, Lt. Kim Vetter said speculations about Sanford’s motives are “exactly what it is — a speculation." "We won’t come to those types of conclusions for some time," she noted during a press conference on Sunday night. According to Democratic consultant Mark Grebner, who spoke to Bridge Michigan, Sanford signed a 2021 petition for the "Unlock Michigan" campaign to repeal Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic emergency powers. His name also appeared on a petition in 2020 conducted by the Right to Life Michigan organization to outlaw an abortion procedure.

Donald Trump Responds to Deadly Mormon Church Shooting

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said there's 'a lot to learn' about the Mormon church shooting suspect.