'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Jessi Draper Slammed Over Shady Post as Miranda Hope's Miami Swim Week Walk Goes Viral
June 1 2026, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper is under fire for mocking costar Miranda Hope's debut walk during Miami Swim Week.
Hope, 33, walked in the La Tropica show on Friday, May 29, flaunting her toned physique.
"It’s giving body builder 😁," one fan wrote.
Costar Mikayla Matthews opined, "I’ll take two thanks. 😍"
Another commenter wrote, "She is literally perfect. 😍"
Jessi Draper Enters With 'Horse Walk'
In a video posted on TikTok on Sunday, May 31, Draper, 34, clomps around like a horse calling it her "horse walk," in what some fans attributed to shading costar Hope's runway style.
The comments blew up.
"The fact you're even making fun of any woman’s walk is wrong and disrespectful," one posted.
Another wrote, "They were making fun of themselves, people, literally no one but themselves."
Mikayla Matthews Defends Miranda Hope Without Saying Her Name
- 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Whitney Leavitt Says the Way Mikayla Matthews Treated Her Is 'Not Okay'
- Bethenny Frankel Reveals How She Felt Before Headline-Making 'SI Swimsuit' Runway Walk: 'It Was Like My Wedding Day'
- Sydney Sweeney Dazzles in Formfitting Red Dress After Firing Back at Body-Shamers Over Viral Bikini Pictures
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On Monday, June 1, costar Matthews, 26, got involved by posting her own TIkTok video.
"Can we just talk about Miami Swim Week?" she began. "I feel like I've been losing faith in humanity recently for a bunch of different reasons, but nothing irks me more than this whole Miami Swim Week. I will lose my s--- if I see one more comment or one more video making fun of the way women are walking, the way they're looking, their body, whatever."
She continued, "Like, are we OK? Genuinely. It is 2026. Why are we commenting on other people's bodies? All that's going through my head as I'm watching all these videos of these stunning, gorgeous women is ...they look confident, they look happy. I open the comments and expecting them to be like 'Yes! Stunning!' and I just see all these comments before seeing one positive comment. I see 'Why are they walking like that? Why are they wearing that? What's wrong with their body?' I just don't get it!"
Matthews admires the swimsuit models for doing their best.
"I'm thinking, 'wow, this takes so much vulnerability, so much courage to put yourself out on a stage in a bikini, and walk in front of a crowd of people. That's also being filmed. That is so vulnerable,'" she said. "And then to go online after and read comments like 'what's wrong with their body? Why are they walking like that? Why do they look so weird?' It irks me to my core."
Matthews is deeply disturbed.
"Now a lot of these comments are coming from women, which is even more disheartening," she said. "My faith in humanity has plummeted."
Meanwhile, Draper insisted didn't mean any harm.
"This clearly shows that's not what I was doing, but you never know with my friend group," she wrote on Monday, June 1.