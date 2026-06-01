'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Jessi Draper Slammed Over Shady Post as Miranda Hope's Miami Swim Week Walk Goes Viral

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper is under fire for mocking costar Miranda Hope's debut walk during Miami Swim Week. Hope, 33, walked in the La Tropica show on Friday, May 29, flaunting her toned physique. "It’s giving body builder 😁," one fan wrote. Costar Mikayla Matthews opined, "I’ll take two thanks. 😍" Another commenter wrote, "She is literally perfect. 😍"

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Source: MEGA Miranda Hope strutted her stuff during the La Tropica show at Miami Swim Week on Friday, May 29.

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Jessi Draper Enters With 'Horse Walk'

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Source: MEGA Jessi Draper clomped like a horse during a TIkTok video she posted on Sunday, May 31.

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In a video posted on TikTok on Sunday, May 31, Draper, 34, clomps around like a horse calling it her "horse walk," in what some fans attributed to shading costar Hope's runway style. The comments blew up. "The fact you're even making fun of any woman’s walk is wrong and disrespectful," one posted. Another wrote, "They were making fun of themselves, people, literally no one but themselves."

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Mikayla Matthews Defends Miranda Hope Without Saying Her Name

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Source: MEGA Costar Mikayla Matthews didn't appreciate the snippy comments she saw in posts about Miami Swim Week.

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On Monday, June 1, costar Matthews, 26, got involved by posting her own TIkTok video. "Can we just talk about Miami Swim Week?" she began. "I feel like I've been losing faith in humanity recently for a bunch of different reasons, but nothing irks me more than this whole Miami Swim Week. I will lose my s--- if I see one more comment or one more video making fun of the way women are walking, the way they're looking, their body, whatever." She continued, "Like, are we OK? Genuinely. It is 2026. Why are we commenting on other people's bodies? All that's going through my head as I'm watching all these videos of these stunning, gorgeous women is ...they look confident, they look happy. I open the comments and expecting them to be like 'Yes! Stunning!' and I just see all these comments before seeing one positive comment. I see 'Why are they walking like that? Why are they wearing that? What's wrong with their body?' I just don't get it!"