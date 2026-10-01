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'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Jessi Draper Sparks Speculation She Moved in With Boyfriend Marciano Brunette: Watch

Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette are going strong.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

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Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette’s relationship may have hit a new milestone.

In a September 29 video on Instagram, Draper is seen jumping into Brunette’s arms as he spins her around in what looks like a new, empty living room. Text on the clip read, “New Beginnings loading..” alongside a butterfly emoji.

Draper joked in the caption, "I'm still dizzy."

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Source: @_JUSTJESSIIII / INSTAGRAM

Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette sparked speculation that they're living together.

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When Did Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette Start Dating?

Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette
Source: AdMedia / MEGA

Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette met in 2024.

It's unclear if the two have actually shacked up or if Draper just bought herself a new home.

Jessi and Marciano first met in Italy in August 2024 when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast stayed at the resort featured on Vanderpump Villa, a show in which Brunette is a cast member on. A month later, they were in Los Angeles when they shared a kiss while Draper was still married to Jordan Ngatikaura.

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When Did Jessi Draper End Her Marriage to Jordan Ngatikaura?

Jordan Ngatikaura
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jordan Ngatikaura and Jessi Draper filed for divorce in 2026.

Ngatikaura and Draper got married in October 2020 after welcoming their first child together, son Jagger Zayn Ngatikaura, on April 20, 2020. Three years later, they welcomed their daughter, Jovi James Ngatikaura, on Jan. 13, 2023.

Ngatikaura filed for divorce from Draper in March 2026 after they tried to make it work following her infidelity.

“This has not been an easy decision, and it comes with a heavy heart. I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons,” Ngatikaura said at the time in a statement to TMZ.

“While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition,” he continued. “I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect.”

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When Did Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette Make Their Romance Official?

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

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Jessi Draper
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEG

Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette made their romance official last month.

Although Draper and Brunette seemingly began their romance in 2024, they did not make it official until this summer. Draper and Brunette shared a joint Instagram post on August 31 with the two smiling on the ground, giggling at one another, as well as some selfies.

“Do these photos make me look like a girlfriend?” the caption read.

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Will Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette Appear in Season 6 of ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast.
Source: River / MEGA

Jessi Draper will be a part of Season 6 of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

Draper will be returning to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for Season 6. However, Brunette has not confirmed whether he will be joining his girlfriend for scenes, nor has Draper shared whether he will make an appearance.

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Where to Watch Season 6 of ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

Jessi Draper
Source: AdMedia / MEGA

Season 6 of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' is currently filmin.

Season 6 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is currently filming. You can watch the first five seasons of the show on Hulu and Disney +. At this time, a premiere date for Season 6 has not yet been released.

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