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Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette’s relationship may have hit a new milestone. In a September 29 video on Instagram, Draper is seen jumping into Brunette’s arms as he spins her around in what looks like a new, empty living room. Text on the clip read, “New Beginnings loading..” alongside a butterfly emoji. Draper joked in the caption, "I'm still dizzy."

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When Did Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette Start Dating?

Source: AdMedia / MEGA Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette met in 2024.

It's unclear if the two have actually shacked up or if Draper just bought herself a new home. Jessi and Marciano first met in Italy in August 2024 when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast stayed at the resort featured on Vanderpump Villa, a show in which Brunette is a cast member on. A month later, they were in Los Angeles when they shared a kiss while Draper was still married to Jordan Ngatikaura.

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When Did Jessi Draper End Her Marriage to Jordan Ngatikaura?

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Jordan Ngatikaura and Jessi Draper filed for divorce in 2026.

Ngatikaura and Draper got married in October 2020 after welcoming their first child together, son Jagger Zayn Ngatikaura, on April 20, 2020. Three years later, they welcomed their daughter, Jovi James Ngatikaura, on Jan. 13, 2023. Ngatikaura filed for divorce from Draper in March 2026 after they tried to make it work following her infidelity. “This has not been an easy decision, and it comes with a heavy heart. I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons,” Ngatikaura said at the time in a statement to TMZ. “While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition,” he continued. “I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect.”

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When Did Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette Make Their Romance Official?

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEG Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette made their romance official last month.

Although Draper and Brunette seemingly began their romance in 2024, they did not make it official until this summer. Draper and Brunette shared a joint Instagram post on August 31 with the two smiling on the ground, giggling at one another, as well as some selfies. “Do these photos make me look like a girlfriend?” the caption read.

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Will Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette Appear in Season 6 of ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

Source: River / MEGA Jessi Draper will be a part of Season 6 of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

Draper will be returning to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for Season 6. However, Brunette has not confirmed whether he will be joining his girlfriend for scenes, nor has Draper shared whether he will make an appearance.

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Where to Watch Season 6 of ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

Source: AdMedia / MEGA Season 6 of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' is currently filmin.