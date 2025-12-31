or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
HEALTH

Mormon Wives' Jessi Ngatikaura's 'New Face' Blasted by Critics After She Reveals 'Extreme' Facial Surgery

Photo of Jessi Ngatikaura
Source: MEGA

'Secret Wives of Mormon' star Jessi Ngatikaura faced backlash from fans after revealing her 'new face' following plastic surgery earlier this month.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura’s “new face” reveal after undergoing plastic surgery earlier this month has fans talking.

The Hulu personality posted a festive Instagram Story featuring her, husband Jordan Ngatikaura, and their kids in matching red pajamas by a white flocked Christmas tree.

Jessi Ngatikaura's Face Reveal

Photo of Jessi Ngatikaura's 'new face' drew backlash from fans.
Source: MEGA

Jessi Ngatikaura's 'new face' drew backlash from fans.

“Face is still very swollen pls,” she wrote as a caption in small white letters.

Fans flooded social media with their hot takes on Jessi’s new look, saying she may have gone too far with a recent surgery.

“This would be upsetting to me if I were any family member or friend of hers. But I imagine its extremely confusing to those little kids. I can't recognize her seriously. I can't,” one critic wrote.

Meanwhile, another observer added, “Is that not quite extreme for someone her age?”

“I’m truly shocked any doctor is letting her get this much work done in such a short period of time,” a third added.

Jessi Ngatikaura Announced Plastic Surgery Earlier This Month

Photo of Jessi Ngatikaura documented her facial surgeries earlier this month.
Source: @jessingatikaura/TikTok

Jessi Ngatikaura documented her facial surgeries earlier this month.

The TikTok star gave fans an inside look at her recent procedures, sharing a video documenting the process with her surgeon, Dr. P. Daniel Ward. In the clip, Jessi’s face was labeled with various markings around her eyes, cheeks and mouth.

“Jessi getting ready to be refreshed, restored,” read the caption, before asking, “Why do we mark the eyelids and face?”

MORE ON:
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Jessi Ngatikaura Documented Her Plastic Surgery Journey

Photo of Fans initially believed Jessi Ngatikaura was undergoing a facelift due to the amount of markings on her face.
Source: @jessingatikaura/TikTok

Fans initially believed Jessi Ngatikaura was undergoing a facelift due to the amount of markings on her face.

“We want to mark while sitting upright,” the caption read. “So we can find the perfect amount of skin to remove. We don’t take too little, or much worse, too much skin. The bottom line is that we want to optimize results, and marking helps us minimize risks and get improved results.”

Jessi Ngatikaura's Doctor Denies Facelift Speculation

Photo of Jessi Ngatikaura's doctor confirmed that she wasn't getting a facelift.
Source: @jessingatikaura/TikTok

Jessi Ngatikaura's doctor confirmed that she wasn't getting a facelift.

Although fans were convinced the reality TV alum was getting a facelift due to the amount of marks on her face, the doctor was “very clear” that was not the case.

“This is not a facelift. Markings are used for many conservative and preventative treatments including eyelids, fat transfer, and laser procedures,” the doctor confirmed in the comments section. “Jessi did not need surgery. Her natural beauty is obvious. My approach is preservation and subtle enhancement of what someone already has…not changing who they are!”

