Mormon Wives' Jessi Ngatikaura's 'New Face' Blasted by Critics After She Reveals 'Extreme' Facial Surgery
Dec. 31 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura’s “new face” reveal after undergoing plastic surgery earlier this month has fans talking.
The Hulu personality posted a festive Instagram Story featuring her, husband Jordan Ngatikaura, and their kids in matching red pajamas by a white flocked Christmas tree.
Jessi Ngatikaura's Face Reveal
“Face is still very swollen pls,” she wrote as a caption in small white letters.
Fans flooded social media with their hot takes on Jessi’s new look, saying she may have gone too far with a recent surgery.
“This would be upsetting to me if I were any family member or friend of hers. But I imagine its extremely confusing to those little kids. I can't recognize her seriously. I can't,” one critic wrote.
Meanwhile, another observer added, “Is that not quite extreme for someone her age?”
“I’m truly shocked any doctor is letting her get this much work done in such a short period of time,” a third added.
Jessi Ngatikaura Announced Plastic Surgery Earlier This Month
The TikTok star gave fans an inside look at her recent procedures, sharing a video documenting the process with her surgeon, Dr. P. Daniel Ward. In the clip, Jessi’s face was labeled with various markings around her eyes, cheeks and mouth.
“Jessi getting ready to be refreshed, restored,” read the caption, before asking, “Why do we mark the eyelids and face?”
Jessi Ngatikaura Documented Her Plastic Surgery Journey
“We want to mark while sitting upright,” the caption read. “So we can find the perfect amount of skin to remove. We don’t take too little, or much worse, too much skin. The bottom line is that we want to optimize results, and marking helps us minimize risks and get improved results.”
Jessi Ngatikaura's Doctor Denies Facelift Speculation
Although fans were convinced the reality TV alum was getting a facelift due to the amount of marks on her face, the doctor was “very clear” that was not the case.
“This is not a facelift. Markings are used for many conservative and preventative treatments including eyelids, fat transfer, and laser procedures,” the doctor confirmed in the comments section. “Jessi did not need surgery. Her natural beauty is obvious. My approach is preservation and subtle enhancement of what someone already has…not changing who they are!”