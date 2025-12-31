Mormon Wives' Jessi Ngatikaura's 'New Face' Blasted by Critics After She Reveals 'Extreme' Facial Surgery

'Secret Wives of Mormon' star Jessi Ngatikaura faced backlash from fans after revealing her 'new face' following plastic surgery earlier this month.

The Hulu personality posted a festive Instagram Story featuring her, husband Jordan Ngatikaura , and their kids in matching red pajamas by a white flocked Christmas tree.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura ’s “new face” reveal after undergoing plastic surgery earlier this month has fans talking.

“Face is still very swollen pls,” she wrote as a caption in small white letters.

Fans flooded social media with their hot takes on Jessi’s new look, saying she may have gone too far with a recent surgery.

“This would be upsetting to me if I were any family member or friend of hers. But I imagine its extremely confusing to those little kids. I can't recognize her seriously. I can't,” one critic wrote.

Meanwhile, another observer added, “Is that not quite extreme for someone her age?”

“I’m truly shocked any doctor is letting her get this much work done in such a short period of time,” a third added.