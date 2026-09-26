NEWS 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Jessi Draper Reveals Plastic Surgery Regrets and Says Fame Worsened Her Body Dysmorphia Source: MEGA Jessi Draper has several regrets about opting for plastic surgery, from fan criticism to unsatisfactory results. Joshua Sila Sept. 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jessi Draper said the pressure of being watched and judged has changed the way she sees herself, leaving her with serious regrets about recent cosmetic work. "You can't win," Draper said. Draper, 34, made the comment during a Sunday, September 21, episode of the "CHEERS! with Avery Woods" podcast.

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She Called Out a Double Standard in Hollywood

Source: MEGA Jessi Draper said opening up about plastic surgery invites criticism.

Draper explained that being transparent about cosmetic work doesn't actually protect celebrities from criticism. "People are like, 'You obviously got something done. Be honest and be authentic,' and then you do that, and they rip you apart for doing that. It's a double-edged sword," she said. She added that she "hates" when other stars lie about the work they've had done. However, she insisted she's careful not to encourage anyone to follow her lead. "I feel like it's better to be authentic but I also don't ever want anyone to think I'm pushing plastic surgery. If anything, I tell people, 'Be really cautious,'" said the hairstylist.

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She Regrets Her Most Recent Procedure

Source: MEGA Jessi Draper said the procedures didn't go well.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star revealed she went in for an upper and lower blepharoplasty. Unfortunately, the results extended well beyond what she'd planned. "I didn't even want it," she said of a subsequent suggestion from her doctor. "I went to get an upper and lower bleph and [my doctor] was like, 'I think you need some fat grafting to fill in the eyes.'" Draper told the doctor to do whatever would keep her face looking balanced. But the fat ended up placed in her jaw, lips and eyes as well. "I was very upset," she said, describing months of feeling "swollen" and "puffy" afterward. "I had to get Kybella to try and dissolve the fat. It's been a nightmare for the last nine months trying to fix what happened. Don't get fat grafting."

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She Also Got a B----- Augmentation

Source: MEGA Jessi Draper announced she won't be getting more plastic surgery.

Draper revealed she recently underwent another b----- augmentation to match her frame better. The 34-year-old insisted it will be her last procedure for a while. "I just felt like my b---- were a little too big for my body," she said, before announcing, "No more surgeries!”

She Says Fame Made Her Body Dysmorphia Worse

Source: MEGA Jessi Draper blamed her worsening body dysmorphia on reality TV and fan comments.