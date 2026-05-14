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Whether you’re stuck in the usual traffic on the 101, the 405, or any other highways throughout Los Angeles County, chances are you’ve been caught between semi-trailers, delivery vans, or other commercial vehicles on their own delivery commute. Commercial vehicles are vehicles used to transport goods and other cargo for business purposes, and they join Los Angeles drivers on the road every single day. Unfortunately, this also means the chances of being caught in a commercial vehicle accident grow exponentially. Keep reading to learn more about common commercial vehicle accidents in the City of Angels and what a Los Angeles commercial vehicle accident attorney can do for an accident claim.

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What Are the Most Common Commercial Vehicle Accidents in Los Angeles? According to the California DMV, there are more than 1 million registered commercial trailers and other commercial vehicle types in Los Angeles County alone. So many large vehicles speeding along to meet delivery quotas can result in serious commercial vehicle accidents. Common Los Angeles commercial vehicle accidents include: Rear-End Accidents Large semi-trailers and delivery vans need much more time than other vehicles to come to a safe and complete stop. If you are in front of a commercial vehicle and must come to a sudden stop, commercial vehicles don’t have the same reaction time as your smaller lightweight vehicle, often resulting in a rear-end accident. Underride Accidents Underride accidents can be some of the most fatal accident types involving large semi-trailers. This accident occurs when a smaller vehicle slides under the body of a large truck, particularly under the side or rear. Jackknife Accidents Jackknife accidents occur when the trailer part of a large truck folds into the cab, forming the shape of a jackknife. This sharp movement of the truck can impact other vehicles on the road, especially if smaller vehicles are tailgating the truck. Wide-Turn Accident This accident occurs when a large semi-trailer or similarly large commercial vehicle moves widely to execute a turn, hitting a vehicle next to it. This can be the case when a smaller car tries to squeeze in between the commercial vehicle to make a turn as well.

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How Are Commercial Vehicle Accidents Typically Caused? The causes of a commercial vehicle accident can vary. It's important to remember that commercial drivers are often on the road for long stretches of time, usually having to meet strict delivery quotas and check directions on their phone or GPS. By speeding to meet their quotas, distracted by their GPS or looking for directions, and even driving dangerously and committing aggressive maneuvers, commercial drivers may end up in a commercial driving accident. Other factors, such as unreasonable company delivery expectations, improperly secured cargo, and even unsafe road conditions can play a role in these accidents. What Are Road Safety Tips Every Driver Should Follow Around Commercial Vehicles? Every driver can follow safety tips to try to ensure their safety and that of their passengers while on the road. When navigating on the road, there are two rules in particular to keep in mind around commercial vehicles. These are: Keep Your Distance Commercial drivers have certified no-zones, which are blind-spot areas around their vehicles that other motorists should not spend too much time in. These include the front of the truck (about a 20 feet distance), the back of a truck (about 200 feet in distance), and the sides of the truck where you may not be visible to the commercial driver. Keeping your distance also prevents commercial accidents caused by sudden braking and perhaps road conditions that may affect the commercial vehicle in front of you as well. Avoid Speeding Speeding in itself is a dangerous driving habit, but around commercial vehicles that are merging slowly, going at a reduced speed (think about 10 mph slower than a standard vehicle), and taking wide turns can be catastrophic. This is why it is recommended drivers watch their speed around delivery vans, trucks, and other commercial vehicles.