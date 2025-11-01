Top 5 Heart-Wrenching Drama Movies on Netflix You Can't Miss (Ranked by IMDb)

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix offers no shortage of compelling narratives and dynamic characters, from gripping divorce sagas to heartfelt coming-of-age tales. Films like Past Lives and Marriage Story are guaranteed to bring on the tears, while Phantom Thread blends psychological drama with dry humor. In this list, we explore five of Netflix's finest drama films, ranked according to their IMDb ratings.

Article continues below advertisement

5. 'His Three Daughters' (2023)

Source: Netflix/YouTube

IMDb rating: 7.1 Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen star as three estranged siblings reunited to care for their ailing father in this poignant family drama directed by Azazel Jacobs. The sisters gather in their father's New York City apartment, where they face the open wounds of their past and struggle to confront and heal them. His Three Daughters explores uncomfortable family dynamics while maintaining a heartfelt tone that leaves viewers emotionally raw. Coon, Lyonne and Olsen showcase a unique yet universal troubled sibling relationship that resonates deeply. Stream His Three Daughters on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

4. 'Phantom Thread' (2017)

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

IMDb rating: 7.4 In 1950s London, the fussy and fickle dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) designs sought after gowns for high society while cycling through countless relationships. His predictable bachelor lifestyle changes when he meets the strong-willed waitress Alma (Vicky Krieps), who becomes his new muse. This unconventional romantic period drama thrives on the chemistry between Day-Lewis and Krieps. Director Paul Thomas Anderson masterfully builds tension, blending comedy and romance amidst the film's striking atmosphere. Stream Phantom Thread on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

3. 'Past Lives' (2023)

Source: A24/YouTube

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

IMDb rating: 7.8 After emigrating from South Korea in 1999, Nora Moon (Greta Lee) is separated from her childhood friend Hae Sung (Teo Yoo). The two reconnect years later, living vastly different lives—Nora is married to Arthur (John Magaro) — and face the realities of the futures they diverged from. Partly based on director Celine Song's experiences, Past Lives is a semi-autobiographical film offering a subtle and poetic examination of love, loss and missed opportunities. It poignantly addresses heartbreak in a relatable manner, earning spots on numerous "Best Films" lists and a nomination for Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards. Stream Past Lives on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

2. 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Source: Netflix/YouTube

IMDb rating: 7.9 Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story depicts the split between Charlie and Nicole Barber. A semi-autobiographical film from director Noah Baumbach, it explores their bi-coastal divorce and the custody battle for their son, Henry (Azhy Robertson). As tensions rise, both Charlie and Nicole face extreme challenges in their personal and creative lives. The film presents an unflinching look at romantic deterioration, established through rich character development and outstanding performances. Stream Marriage Story on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

1. 'Stand by Me' (1986)

Source: MEGA

IMDb rating: 8.1 This beloved adaptation of Stephen King's novella follows four boys searching for the body of a missing peer in Oregon. What starts as a morbid quest transforms into a pivotal journey of self-discovery and camaraderie. Stand By Me features standout performances from Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell and River Phoenix. Celebrated as a masterpiece of coming-of-age cinema, the film delves into the growing pains of adolescence and has remained a hallmark of the '80s film era, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Stream Stand by Me on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement