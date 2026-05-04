Mother's Day Gift Guide: From Makeup to Clothes and More

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Mother's Day is almost upon us! If you're unsure what to get your mama — or a special person in your life — then look no further! Scroll through the list below to get some ideas!

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Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series: Carefree confidence in a box. Treat a loved one – or yourself – to the groundbreaking hair removal device that's just made its U.S debut. Powered by advanced Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology, Philips Lumea IPL treats hair at the root, sending follicles into a sleeping phase to slow regrowth and leave skin smoother, longer. The result? Salon-quality results from the comfort of your home. No appointments, no stress and no more compromises. This Mother's Day, give the gift of freedom! Starting at $579.99 on Amazon.

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Pixel 10a From Google: Give Mom a gift that’s as much a fashion statement as it is a powerhouse tool. The new Pixel 10a introduces a sophisticated, completely flat back design and a reimagined aesthetic that feels as premium as it looks. Beyond its chic exterior, the Pixel 10a gives Mom total access to everything Gemini, Google's personal AI assistant, has to offer. From popular photo tools like Camera Coach—offering step-by-step guidance on capturing the best lighting—to Gemini Live, a conversational AI that acts as a creative collaborator for everything from defining her personal brand to streamlining her busy schedule. It’s the perfect phone for the mom who values both refined design and cutting-edge intelligence, available in four expressive colors: Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian.

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Source: Caraway

For the mom who loves to cook (or is ready to fall back in love with her kitchen), the Caraway Cookware Set is the kind of upgrade she didn’t know she needed—but won’t want to live without. This award-winning set includes four everyday essentials, all crafted with a clean, non-toxic ceramic coating that skips the “forever chemicals” like PTFE, PFOA, and PFAS. Translation: effortless cooking, easy cleanup, and total peace of mind with every meal. Beyond performance, it’s a design moment too. Sleek, modern finishes pair with ergonomic handles for comfort, while the included storage system keeps everything neatly organized (and looking very put together). It’s practical, elevated, and exactly the kind of gift that makes everyday cooking feel a little more special.

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Hardcover Photo Book From Popsa: A Popsa Hardcover Photo Book is a thoughtful Mother's Day gift that turns everyday memories into something she can hold onto. Starting at $44, it's an easy, meaningful way to bring her favorite moments to life. The mobile app uses smart technology to automatically generate a beautifully laid-out book in minutes, no design skills needed. Whether it's family milestones, vacations, or candid moments, it helps transform photos into a lasting keepsake she'll revisit again and again.

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Tommy Girl: The unbeatable scent for vibrant femininity. An energetic and refreshing scent that captures the carefree spirit of unbridled youth. The fragrance opens with an invigorating burst of spearmint and bergamot. The heart is a blooming bouquet of jasmine, orange blossom and the iconic tea accord, rounded out with the sensual warmth of sandalwood and amber. Notes: Apple Tree Blossom, Camellia, Black Currant, and Mandarin Orange.

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Source: Stubble&Co

For the mom who’s always on the move, the Stubble & Co Roll Top 20L Backpack is equal parts stylish and seriously functional. Designed to keep up with busy days, this sleek, minimalist bag features a smart roll-top closure that expands to fit everything from daily essentials to last-minute extras—perfect for work, travel, or weekend plans. Crafted from durable, water-resistant materials, it’s built to handle whatever the day throws her way, while keeping everything inside protected and organized. Thoughtful details like padded shoulder straps, a dedicated laptop sleeve, and multiple compartments make it as practical as it is polished. It’s the kind of everyday upgrade that feels considered, elevated, and effortlessly cool—just like her.

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Back to Nature’s Chocolate Chunk Cookies: Back to Nature's Chocolate Chunk Cookies are the effortless crowd-pleaser every Mother’s Day spread needs - packed with semi-sweet chocolate chunks, sweetened with cane sugar, and made with zero artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Simply yummy, simply better-for-you!

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Hot Girls Pearls Clover Cooling Necklace in Sand: Our Clover Cooling jewelry is the new, chic way to stay cool. While the new clover shape is large, it allows for more surface touching your skin for instant cooling relief. Inspired by real stone, the sand clover necklace has deep richness and a contemporary feel at the same time. Each bead is beautifully engineered with fashion and function in mind.

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ORA Method LED Gua Sha: The ORA Method LED Gua Sha is a modern, results-driven take on a traditional ritual that feels equal parts effective and indulgent. The FDA-cleared device combines red and near-infrared LEDs, gentle vibration, and 360° sculpting edges to help boost circulation, reduce puffiness, and leave skin looking more lifted and refreshed in just 10 minutes, while continued use supports smoother-looking skin and improved elasticity over time. Designed with busy moms in mind, the device is an easy, low-lift ritual that fits seamlessly into their schedule, or can be used while catching up on their favorite show.

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Lavanila Vanilla Lavender Hair + Body Mist: If mom could use a little calm in her day, the Lavanila Vanilla Lavender Hair + Body Perfume Mist is the perfect pick. Crafted with pure, skin-loving ingredients, it blends creamy Madagascar vanilla with gentle lavender to create a soft, soothing fragrance that feels light, serene, and comforting on both hair and skin. The lightweight, layerable mist is easy to wear anytime, delivering a peaceful scent moment whenever she needs it.

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Bad Birdie's Hybrid Dress: Built to move with you from the course to wherever the day takes you. The Hybrid Dress blends sport and style with a zipper placket and body-skimming fit that flatters without sacrificing performance. Unlined construction keeps it lightweight and easy to wear, while superior moisture management keeps you comfortable all day. Drop-in hand pockets hold balls, tees, and essentials. Full-coverage back ensures comfort and support with any bra style for effortless versatility on and off the course.

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Parívie: Treat Mom like the ultimate VIP this Mother’s Day with the latest must-have in luxury skincare. Parívie, founded by Paris Hilton, is the high-tech skincare collection every beauty lover is talking about. Formulated with breakthrough inPHinite Youth Technology, this science-powered line features everything from an overnight repair cream to a plumping vitality serum and contouring neck cream. $30.40 - $100.00

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La Tienda's Limited Edition Mother's Day Rise and Shine Gift Box ($79): Give mom the gift of a relaxing morning with Spanish treats from La Tienda! She’ll enjoy light and airy cookie crisps by Ines Rosales, light and fluffy Magdalenas muffins, crunchy almond butter cookies from Barcelona and fresh brewed coffee from Sevilla. Plus, she’ll love the two beautiful ceramic coffee mugs hand painted in El Puente del Arzobispo.

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Hampton Water Bubbly: Infusing its signature blend of Hamptons lifestyle and French winemaking tradition with a playful pop of bubbles, Hampton Water Bubbly celebrates everyday moments. A lively and fresh wine, Hampton Water Bubbly is light, crisp, effortlessly drinkable, and perfect for Mom.

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Double Knit Short Sleeve Crew Neck From LAYER ZERO: Soft, stretchy, and contouring, the Layer Zero Double Knit Short Sleeve Crew Top is designed with a fitted silhouette and 4-way stretch fabric that smooths and sculpts for a flattering, second-skin feel. Lightweight yet supportive, it features a classic crew neckline and flexible nylon-spandex blend, making it ideal for effortless layering or wearing on its own.

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Multitasker from POPPY & PEONIES: Ready to take on your to-do list, The Multitasker is here to keep up with your daily grind. Designed to make your busy life easier, this bag does it all (just like you). Think of it as your office on the go and travel companion in one. With a roomy interior that fits all of life’s essentials and a convenient trolley sleeve for breezing through the airport, the Multitasker is the perfect blend of style and function. Protect your laptop with a 16" padded compartment, and keep everything secure with a top zip closure. Inside, you’ll find two interior water bottle pockets (yes it fits a 40 oz Stanley, plenty of storage, and dedicated spots for your phone, lipstick and everything else you need to tackle the day.

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Stichfix Gift card: Stitch Fix offers a gift many moms say they actually need: time back and help shopping for themselves. Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that pairs her with a dedicated stylist who hand selects pieces based on her size, budget and style preferences, eliminating the time and stress of traditional shopping. With a gift card, moms can use it towards a membership or a box. This is especially meaningful for moms navigating pregnancy, postpartum, or other life transitions, helping them feel confident and put together without adding another errand to their list. Plus, customers will receive a $20 promo code when they spend $150 or more on a gift card May 4th–10th!

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Fulton & Roark Flower District Extrait de Parfum ($225): The fragrance captures the energy, freshness, and quiet beauty of the NYC Flower District market at dawn. With zesty grapefruit and tart rhubarb evoke the early morning buzz of the city coming to life. Violet and tomato leaf bring the crisp, green vibrancy of freshly trimmed stems, while rose blossoms add a soft, romantic elegance. A warm base of sandalwood and amber resins lingers on the skin, creating a scent that feels both delicate and enduring.

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SRI Labs DryQ Hair Dryer: Designed to smooth frizz, protect against heat damage, and support scalp health with integrated red light therapy. It’s lightweight, foldable (ideal for travel), includes three magnetic attachments, and runs at just 79 decibels — powerful without the disruptive noise.

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AWARE Hair 9·1 Professional Scalp Care Shampoo This 9-action scalp care shampoo is concentrated with specialty sourced low and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, Tahitian microalgae, green tea extract and more to deeply cleanse and nourish the hair and scalp. Color-safe and pH-balanced.

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JOUJE Collection Lab-Grown Diamond Scatter Vertical Necklace 1 ct tw 10K White Gold 18": The Jouje pendant features diamonds glittering down a vertical pendant set in white gold to celebrate the special woman in your life. The Jouje collection is inspired by champagne bubbles, for the woman worth raising a glass for.

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TheraBox: TheraBox is a therapist-curated self-care subscription designed to help people slow down and reset through small, evidence-based practices. Each box features full-sized wellness products—like skincare, aromatherapy, and lifestyle items—paired with guided activities from mental health professionals, making it a thoughtful gift for anyone who could use a moment to rest, recharge, and feel seen.

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Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence From Covergirl: Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence is perfect for the mom who wants an effortless, everyday glow. Available in 12 flexible shades, this skincare-makeup hybrid delivers natural coverage while visibly smoothing fine lines, boosting firmness, and enhancing radiance.

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Fel Beauty: Available in 8 shades, Fel Beauty’s Kissylips instantly coats lips with hydration for a cushiony, comfortable finish and a shiny, irresistible effect. Innovative and playful packaging fits perfectly in your pocket for easy kiss-and-go application throughout the day. Naturally- addictive and nostalgic berry flavor. Can also be used on cheeks for a flush of color!

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POCA: A new kind of syrup – pocket-sized, zero calorie, good source of fiber, no aftertaste. A genuinely new way to experience something sweet from the founding team at Hims. POCA is available for purchase now at pickpoca.com. Boxes of 10 pouches will be available starting at $19.

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For the Mamas Sweetheart Mama Sweatshirt From P.J. Salvage: For the title you wear proudly. This light oatmeal long sleeve sweatshirt is crafted in cloud brushed terry for a plush, cozy feel with an easy drape. The relaxed silhouette is finished with a soft pink “Mama” graphic across the front — simple, sweet, and made to be lived in.

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ReGlow LED Mask: As beauty devices continue trending, Ulike’s ReGlow LED Mask is a standout option for gifts that feel like a spa day at home or a tool moms won’t buy for themselves but will love getting as a gift. It delivers a luxe, at-home skincare experience while addressing concerns like acne, redness, dullness, and fine lines in just 8 minutes a day. Ulike’s ReGlow LED Mask will be on sale for $298 from 4/25–5/10 for Mother’s Day. With 4 treatment modes – Glow, Firm, Rejuvenate, and Clear – the mask is designed to address different skin concerns depending on the session.

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bubly wine refresher Debuts Rosé for Real Mom Moments: Just in time for Mother’s Day, bubly wine refresher introduces a fresh, modern take on rosé. Crafted with a blend of premium dry rosé, sparkling water, and natural fruit flavors, It’s refreshing with a hint of fruit flavor making this rosé perfectly suited for everything on your calendar—from backyard hangs and book club nights to that well-earned “me time” drink after bedtime. Available now in two vibrant, fruit-forward flavors:Strawberry Peach – Sweet, sun-ripened strawberry flavor meets juicy peach flavor for a smooth, summery sip.Blackberry Lemon – A bold burst of blackberry flavor balanced with a refreshing twist of citrus flavor. Offered in single-flavor 4-packs or an 8-count variety pack, each 12 fl. oz. can contains just 100 calories, making it a perfectly crafted, easy-to-enjoy wine cocktail. bubly wine refresher is available in select markets. To find it near you, visit www.bublywinerefresher.com/find.

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Vestaboard Note: Vestaboard Note is an app-controlled smart messaging board that displays messages and information in real-time such as inspiring quotes, live sports scores, weather forecasts, and so much more. It turns a room into an experience. Since launching, Vestaboard Note has generated over $5M in sales in under a year, and it consistently earns attention for its beauty as much as its functionality.

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The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old: Celebrate Mother’s Day with the elegance of The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, a sophisticated single malt featuring warm notes of honey, silken vanilla, and indulgent spice. It is the perfect gift for the mother who appreciates a rich, complex spirit and a timeless moment of relaxation.